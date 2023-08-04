Zom 100 End Credits Scene, Explained

In films and TV shows, end- or mid-credits scenes are used for a number of purposes. In projects that are part of sprawling franchises, they are used to offer a hint to the fanbase about what the next chapter will be in the story. In horror films and shows, end- or mid-credits scenes are often used to reveal that the antagonist is still very much alive and active, and that’s true for some thrillers as well. In some projects, they are utilized to give the film or show an additional layer of conclusion. ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ is a Netflix zombie action horror film based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata.

The story follows Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso), a 20-something new employee of the Master Shot company. His wide-eyed naivety about his job quickly evaporates when he discovers how exploitative the company is and the fact his immediate boss, Kosugi (Kazuki Kitamura), is sociopathic and sadistic. When the zombie apocalypse happens, the first thing Akira automatically worries about is the fact that he will not be able to go to work. He later teams up with his best friend Kencho (Shuntarō Yanagi) and the no-nonsense Shizuka (Mai Shiraishi), and they make their way to an aquarium, where people are supposedly running for safety. If you have watched ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ till the end, you will know it has an end-credits scene. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happens in Zom 100 End-Credits?

Staying faithful to the source material, ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ establishes what kind of film it is quite early. Japanese is one of the few languages that have a word for death due to overwork, “Karōshi” (過労死). ‘Zom 100’ is a brutal and ultimately truthful critique of the work culture in Japan. Akira’s optimistic outlook toward his job quickly sours as he realizes what a horrendous place Master Shot is, turning him suicidal and into a metaphoric zombie who goes through life in a trance.

It isn’t until the actual zombies begin to attack him that he finds himself. Knowing that he might die or turn into a zombie at any moment, he takes a pen and a notebook and starts writing down his bucket list: Zom 100, giving the film its title. In a world no longer constrained by the 9-5 routines, Akira aspires to be a superhero. Regaining his confidence, he even convinces his two fellow travelers to help him.

However, once they reach the aquarium, they discover that it is run by Kosugi and his lackeys. Soon, Akira reverts into his overburdened self as he once more becomes Kosugi’s subordinate. Ultimately, Shizuka and Kencho help him remember who he is by showing him the notebook. When the zombies break into the facility, Akira puts on a suit that protects people from shark bites and saves people, including Kosugi, from ordinary zombies and the zombie shark with the help of his friends. Afterward, everyone departs, leaving Kosugi behind.

The post-credits scene underscores Kosugi’s isolation, the direct result of his action. All alone at the parking lot of the aquarium, he walk around aimlessly for a bit before picking up some of the things the others left behind for him and departing as well.

Read More: Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead (2023) Ending, Explained