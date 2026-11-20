Co-created by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble, Apple TV’s ‘12 12 12’ begins with a unique maxim, claiming that it takes 12 months to plan a perfect heist, and 12 months to execute it. Following that, the police have about 12 days to apprehend the robbers before it becomes impossible. At the heart of this series lies one such heist, carried out by a man named Paul Galvin, the arch-nemesis of FBI agent Jack Strickland. Despite fitting the 12-12-12 rule, this heist at Lindenhof Bank is anything but perfect, and by the end of episode 2, we not only learn that two people, including Paul’s father-in-law, are dead, but also that the police seems to be ahead of Paul every step of the way. In episode 3 of the show, titled ‘Einfach Obergeil,’ we continue the time-warping saga as Paul slowly begins to reveal his hand. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Paul and Jack Play a Long Game of Chess

Episode 3 of ’12 12 12′ begins with the second day coming to an end, as Paul and his crew find themselves trapped in a sea of white amidst a snowstorm. This ends up being both a boon and a curse: while the crew cannot make it to their next checkpoint, the police are also held up in a stalemate. Paul still doesn’t know that the gun Bobby stole has a tracker, and yet that pales in comparison to their bigger worries. With two almost certainly dead, and one injured, the money-sharing equation seems to have changed dramatically. Bobby, in particular, wants to have Serge’s share of the money, though that doesn’t gel well with Severine, who nearly shoots Bobby before Paul is forced to intervene.

Desperate to get out of this mess, Bobby decides to brave the storm with his jet ski, though this daring is short-lived. After crashing and injuring himself, he returns to finally listen to Paul’s plan. Meanwhile, the police crew slowly makes their way to the mountain range where the robbers are hiding, though the last few miles feel too challenging to cover in this weather. As dawn breaks and the storm begins to settle, Paul wastes no time in getting Severine and their baby out with Kira, before anyone else wakes up. By the time Jack checks into their cabin, the rest of Paul’s crew is well awake, except there appear to be a dozen or so strangers making their way through the snow on the other end of the border, thus threatening Jack’s plans.

As the story dials back in time to month three of Paul’s planning, we see him and Bobby gather a team to ambush a cash truck. Though this robbery is mostly a success, one of the crewmates gets hit by a paint bomb. To make things worse, the robbery only yields a measly 2 million pounds, leading Bobby to believe that they wasted their resources for nothing. All of this, however, turns out to be a part of Paul’s larger plan, which involves misdirecting the cops about which bank they are about to target. The only person who anticipates this is Jack, but without any more leads to go on, he is left with no choice but to wait it out. Back in France, Paul comes clean to Severine and explains just how complex the next heist will be, to which she suggests Serge as a part of the crew, given his years of experience with drilling.

Bobby’s Recklessness Dooms the Heist From the Very Beginning

Though Paul is uncertain about involving his father-in-law at first, he changes his mind upon learning of Serge’s terminal diagnosis, and his desire to die with a thrill. The next step in the game is to get someone from inside the Lindenhof on his side, and for that, Paul selects Guada Erlinger, a part of the bank’s security crew, who also happens to have dabbled in offshoring some accounts for personal benefits. With the bank going public in a few weeks, she is just as much at risk of being exposed as the Russian oligarchs who have hired Paul, and thus, it doesn’t take long for the two of them to find common ground.

From there, the scene shifts to the day before the heist, with Kira laying the foundation for their transport networks. The first step is for her to scope out their exit train and steal its data, which she then uses to sneak into the train station, with Bobby dressing up as a security guard. While she gets busy with masking the train’s identity, though, Bobby ends up being spotted by one of the other guards, which then prompts him to attack. As Kira heads out after a job well done, she notices that an unannounced carriage is now standing right in front of their escape train. With hours to go before the operation, an even bigger problem awaits. Bobby seems to have killed the guard, marking the first casualty of what we know to be a long, arduous heist.

Read More: Is 12 12 12 a True Story? Is Paul Galvin Based on a Real Robber?