16 and Pregnant Season 1: Where Are They Now?

’16 and Pregnant’ is MTV’s reality television series that follows many teens still in high school navigating their pregnancies. Each episode takes up one teen mother and chronicles her struggles through motherhood up to the baby’s birth. Since its premiere in 2009, the show has garnered much attention and kept viewers hooked on the lives of teen moms. Since a lot of time has passed, fans of the show must be curious to know where season 1’s cast of ’16 and Pregnant’ are nowadays. Luckily, we’ve got you covered!

Where is Maci DeShane McKinney Now?

Following her appearance on the show, Maci DeShane McKinney appeared on the spinoff series, ‘Teen Mom.’ Her first book, ‘Bulletproof,’ was published in September 2016. Maci’s second book, ‘I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned’ (‘So You Don’t Have To’), was published in June 2017. She also participated in ‘Naked and Afraid’ in 2018 and attempted to last 14 days in the woods. However, she left the show after the first day. Maci has been married to Taylor McKinney since 2016, and they have three children.

Before being engaged to Taylor, Maci became pregnant with her first child with then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards in 2008. Though the duo was together for a while, they eventually broke up in 2010. Edwards allegedly created a problem in Maci and her current husband’s relationship, where Taylor filed an order of protection against him. Unfortunately, Maci faced a traumatic experience in 2020 when she survived a gas station shooting. The reality TV star and her husband, Taylor, have their clothing brand, TTM – Things That Matter. Besides, Maci is the host of ‘Expired Podcast 423.’

Where is Farrah Abraham Now?

Farrah Abraham is a reality television personality, singer, adult movie actress, and writer. After the show, she released her debut studio album and first memoir, both titled ‘My Teenage Dream Ended.’ In 2012, Farrah entered the music industry by releasing her debut studio album ‘My Teenage Dream Ended.’ In 2014, Abraham appeared on the fourth season of ‘Couples Therapy.’ She also released her second sex tape ‘Farrah 2: Backdoor and More.’ In 2014, Farrah released her song ‘Blowin.’

In 2015, Farrah appeared on the 16th iteration of the British television series ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and as a panelist on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side’ after-show. The reality TV personality has additionally made appearances on numerous TV shows. Some include ‘Being Farrah,’ ‘Teen Mom OG,’ ‘Botched,’ ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition,’ ‘MTV’s Single AF,’ ‘Face the Truth,’ ‘Ex on the Beach,’ ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion,’ ‘I Got the Hook-Up 2,’ ‘Axeman 2: Overkill,’ and ‘Adam K.’

Where is Amber Leann Portwood Now?

Amber Leann Portwood gave birth to her baby girl in 2008 with then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. The ‘Never Too Late’ author is also the mother of son James with ex-partner Andrew Glennon. Following her arrest for domestic abuse in July 2019 and the consequent end of their relationship, the ex-couple co-parented their son. Primary physical custody belongs to Andrew, who has shared legal custody with Amber.

The author of the book ‘So, You’re Crazy Too?,’ Amber, had been in hot waters with the state due to her past in domestic violence. She has been diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorder, among several mental health issues. Amber is attempting to change her life and have a better relationship with her 13-year-old daughter Leah, who she shares with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley. Apart from that, the reality TV star appeared on ‘Teen Mom’ and ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’

Where is Ebony Jackson Now?

Sadly, Ebony Jackson had one of the worst fates after her appearance on the show. She and her then-boyfriend Joshua were arrested in 2011. Their daughter, Jocelyn, was taken into child protective services due to the unsanitary conditions they were living in, which was entirely unfit for the growth and nourishment of a child.

In 2013, the pair split up after having a second daughter, Jayda. Ebony moved on from Joshua and entered a long-term relationship with James Baldrick. The couple had a beautiful rainbow baby after tragically losing their son Hercules to miscarriage in 2014. The reality TV star appeared on the ‘Teen Mom Trash Talk’ episode 137. Readers would be happy to know that Ebony is a Dining Room Manager at Bonaventure Senior Living.

Where is Whitney Purvis Now?

Whitney Purvis gave birth to her and Weston Gosa’s first son Weston Owen Gosa Jr., in 2009. After briefly separating in 2011, she gave birth to their second son, River Blake. Later in 2015, the reality TV star was arrested for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor trespassing when she allegedly broke into Weston’s home and hit him with a broom.

Since the show’s production, Whitney and Weston have been detained for various offenses, including driving while suspended, criminal trespassing, and stealing a pregnancy test. Furthermore, she appeared on the show ‘Teen Mom.’ Since then, Whitney has been trying to live the right way for her sons and is currently a single mother who owns Crocodilly Catering.

Where is Catelynn Baltierra Now?

Catelynn Lowell appeared on ‘Teen Mom OG,’ ‘Couples Therapy,’ and ‘Reunited,’ after being a part of ’16 and Pregnant.’ The Algonac, Michigan resident eventually appeared on ‘Couples Therapy’ with her now-husband, Tyler Baltierra, in 2015. The couple’s first book ‘Conquering Chaos,’ was published in March 2015. In addition, Catelynn and Tyler’s MTV show ‘Reunited,’ which assisted those who had been adopted in connecting with their biological families, debuted in December 2016 but was canceled following just one episode. The pair currently has four children. The reality TV star is a semi-permanent Makeup Artist and is doing great in her life with her adorable family of five.

Read More: Are Rachelle and Chase From 16 and Pregnant Dating?