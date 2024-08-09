28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple Will Begin Filming in North Yorkshire Later This Month

A picturesque English ceremonial county will witness the walking dead in no time! The filming of the zombie movie ’28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple,’ a sequel to Danny Boyle’s ‘28 Years Later,’ will start in North Yorkshire on August 26. Nia DaCosta is directing the film based on a screenplay penned by Alex Garland. The project was developed as the fourth film in the ’28 Days Later’ film series.

’28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple’ unfolds nearly thirty years after the original, opening up new avenues for storytelling and character growth. While the plot remains a closely guarded secret, the title hints at a darker, more ominous journey, possibly shedding light on the haunting aftermath of the previous film’s events through a fresh, unsettling perspective. A concrete word on the cast is also eagerly awaited.

The 2002 film ’28 Days Later’ introduces viewers to Jim (Cillian Murphy), a bicycle courier who awakens from a month-long coma to a drastically altered world. London has fallen victim to a rage virus, transforming the city into a haunting landscape overrun by the infected. Unlike the traditional slow-moving zombies seen in earlier films, the infected in ’28 Days Later’ are marked by their speed, aggression, and heightened sense of menace, redefining the zombie genre with a more intense and terrifying threat.

Boyle’s ’28 Years Later’ will feature Cillian Murphy, who is returning as Jim, a character who survives the first outbreak in the original film but is absent in the initial sequel. This time, Murphy is not only reprising his 2002 character but also taking on a producer’s role. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes join him, though their roles remain undisclosed. Jack O’Connell has also been cast in a significant role.

While specific details of the plot of ’28 Years Later’ have not been unveiled, the title hints at a significant time jump to explore the long-term effects of the virus outbreak. Even though there was an earlier script for ’28 Months Later,’ Garland and Boyle have shifted their focus to this new installment. The original ’28 Days Later’ ends on a hopeful note, suggesting the virus may have been contained, but the sequel soon dispels this optimism as London falls back into chaos. ’28 Weeks Later’ concludes on a grim note, with survivors fleeing to Paris, only to find it overrun with the infected. It is anticipated that ’28 Years Later’ will revisit the virus, but whether it will depict a world still in ruins or a new phase of societal collapse remains to be seen.

DaCosta previously helmed ‘The Marvels,’ starring Brie Larson. She brought a fresh take to the horror genre with ‘Candyman,’ a sequel to the 1992 film that revisits the gentrified Chicago neighborhood connected to the original legend. Additionally, she directed ‘Little Woods,’ a western drama set in North Dakota, where two estranged sisters are pushed to their limits after their mother’s death with the urgent need to settle her mortgage within a week.

The captivating backdrop of North Yorkshire has also hosted the filming of movies such as ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘ and the recent edition of the long-running ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’

