Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later Starts Filming in the United Kingdom in May

Danny Boyle’s zombie thriller ’28 Years Later’ is set to start shooting in the United Kingdom in May. It is the threequel to the hit 2002 modern horror classic ’28 Days Later.’ Alex Garland, who wrote the original film, also penned the upcoming movie. The project is the first of a new trilogy with the second film already announced with Garland on board as the screenwriter. The plot and cast of the third installment in the franchise are currently under wraps.

In the 2002 film, Cillian Murphy plays Jim, who gets in a bicycle accident and falls into a coma. He awakens to find England in a forlorn, postapocalyptic collapse due to a virus that turns its victims into seething killers. He then navigates his way around the desolate landscape to look for survivors and comes across Selena (Naomie Harris) and Major Henry West (Christopher Eccleston). The narrative ends with Jim surviving the apocalypse.

The movie was responsible for revitalizing the zombie-horror genre and paved the way for several hit films/shows like ‘World War Z,’ ‘Zombieland,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Dawn of the Dead’ to follow its lead. A sequel to ’28 Days Later’ was released in 2007, titled ’28 Months Later,’ with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directing and Boyle and Garland serving as executive producers.

The film will be Boyle’s first feature since the 2019 romantic comedy ‘Yesterday,’ starring Himesh Patel and Lily James. Some of the Oscar-winning director’s latest works include the television special ‘Free Your Mind: The Matrix Now’ and FX’s biographical series ‘Pistol,’ featuring Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, and Sydney Chandler.

Garland is an Oscar-nominated writer who previously helmed ‘Ex Machina,’ ‘Annihilation,’ and the upcoming action-flick ‘Civil War,’ starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. He also wrote and directed ‘Men’ and created Hulu’s ‘Devs,’ featuring Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, and Jin Ha.

Boyle, Garland, Andrew Macdonald, and Peter Rice, the former head of Fox Searchlight Pictures, are producing the movie. Murphy, the star of the first film, is set to serve as an executive producer of the threequel. His involvement as an actor is yet to be confirmed. The performer has been vocal about his interest in reprising Jim. “I was talking to Danny Boyle recently, and I said, ‘Danny, we shot the movie at the end of 2000.’ So I think we’re definitely approaching the 28 Years Later. But like I’ve always said, I’m up for it. I’d love to do it. If Alex [Garland] thinks there’s a script in it and Danny wants to do it, I’d love to do it,” he told Collider.

The United Kingdom, where the shooting of the film is slated to take place, has previously served as the backdrop for both ’28 Days Later’ and ’28 Months Later.’ Some of the other films shot in the region include Jason Statham-starrer ‘The Beekeeper‘ and Andrew Haigh’s ‘All of Us Strangers,’ starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

Read More: Naomi Watts and Tye Sheridan’s The Housewife Begins Filming in Queens in June