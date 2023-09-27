Where Was Netflix’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Filmed?

Wes Anderson, taking inspiration from the eponymous 1977 short story by Roald Dahl, wrote and directed Netflix’s ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,’ making it his second film adaptation of a Dahl work, following the 2009 animated comedy movie ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox.’ Alternately titled ‘Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,’ the short fantasy comedy movie chronicles the adventures of a rich man named Henry Sugar who learns about a guru with the ability to see without using his eyes.

Intrigued by the skill, Henry Sugar embarks on a journey to master the extraordinary skill so that he can use it to cheat at gambling. Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrays the titular character, is accompanied by several other talented and renowned actors in the cast, including Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade. With the typical Wes Anderson visuals and undertone, the fantastical locations in the backdrop not only complement the overall vibe of the storyline but also keep the viewers guessing where ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, let’s delve into the details about the same!

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Filming Locations

‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ was filmed in its entirety in England, especially in Kent and London. According to reports, production on the Wes Anderson directorial got underway in January 2022 and seemingly continued for several weeks. So, without wasting any time, let’s follow Henry Sugar and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where his extraordinary life unfolds in the Netflix short film!

Kent, England

The shooting for almost all the pivotal sequences of ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ took place in Kent, a ceremonial county situated in the South East England region. The production team avoided recording scenes on location, be it interiors or exteriors, and decided to tape most of the short film in a studio, settling on the Maidstone Studios. Situated at Vinters Business Park on New Cut Road in the town of Maidstone, the film studio became the production base for the cast and crew of the fantasy short movie as they constructed various working sets here.

In particular, the filming unit utilized the 12,000 square feet Studio 1 and the 6,000 square feet Studio 2, where they built most interior parts of the set. Moreover, they constructed a number of outdoor sets within the backlot area, creating the perfect visuals for the story of Henry Sugar to be told. Several other amenities of the studio were put to good use by the production, including ancillary spaces for hair, makeup, props, and catering. With over 18,000 square feet of studio space spread across three fully equipped state-of-the-art studios, Maidstone Studios has hosted the production of some of the top shows for more than two decades, playing a vital role in the industry.

London, England

According to reports, a few key portions of ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ were lensed in London, the capital of the United Kingdom as well as England. Given the fact that it has advanced facilities and an experienced crew, London makes for an ideal filming site for different productions. Besides the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer, its locales have been featured in ‘Barbie,’ ‘All of Us Strangers,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,’ and ‘Doctor Who.’

