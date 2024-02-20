Naomi Watts and Tye Sheridan’s The Housewife Begins Filming in Queens in June

The filming of ‘The Housewife,’ starring Naomi Watts and Tye Sheridan, is set to commence in Queens, New York, this June. Michael Imperioli and Norman Reedus are also part of the ensemble. The psychological drama film is directed by Ben Shirinian, who is making his feature debut with the project.

Based on a true story from 1964, the movie revolves around a tenacious young journalist from The New York Times (Sheridan) and his relentless pursuit of a potential Nazi officer who is clandestinely residing in Queens. As the journalist forms an unexpected bond with the suspect’s sophisticated and charismatic wife (Watts), the implications of his investigation

become much more unsettling.

Shirinian previously helmed three shorts, including the latest ‘Josef et Aimée,’ which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. His other works are ‘Lost in Motion,’ ‘Lost in Motion 2,’ and ‘The Last Bang.’

Watts recently portrayed Nora Brannock in ‘The Watcher,’ a mystery tale in which a couple’s dream home becomes a nightmare due to menacing letters from an elusive stalker. She also plays Babe Paley in the second season of the anthology series ‘Feud.’ Watts took on a lead role in the horror mystery film ‘Goodnight Mommy,’ embodying the character of a mother surrounded by eerie circumstances. In addition, she shared the screen with Billy Howle in ‘Infinite Storm,’ depicting the challenges of a climber who is caught in a blizzard and forced to navigate down a treacherous mountain with a stranded stranger.

Sheridan recently portrayed Ollie Cross in ‘Black Flies,’ a film depicting the challenges faced by a young paramedic in his first year on the job in New York City. He shared the screen with Ben Affleck in ‘The Tender Bar,’ embodying the character of JR. The movie is about a boy seeking father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar on Long Island. Sheridan’s recent credits also include roles in ‘The Card Counter,’ ‘Voyagers,’ and ‘Wireless.’

Imperioli’s recent credits include the second season of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ and Hulu’s ‘This Fool.’ Reedus reprised his ‘The Walking Dead’ character Daryl Dixon in the spin-off ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ and portrayed Funny Sonny in ‘The Bikeriders.’

Queens, where the production of the movie is set to begin, is a significant location of ‘Madame Web‘ and ‘Players.’

