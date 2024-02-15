Juno Temple Cast in Emma Pierson’s The Farmhouse

Juno Temple is set to return to the big screen. The actress has joined the cast of Emma Pierson’s feature film ‘The Farmhouse.’ The shooting of the project is slated to begin in the United Kingdom and Italy in the upcoming spring. The plot details of the movie remain under wraps for now.

Temple recently featured in the fifth season of FX’s ‘Fargo‘ as Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon, a seemingly typical Midwestern housewife with a mysterious past haunting her in Scandia, Minnesota. She played Keeley Jones in Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ and Bettye McCartt in Paramount+’s ‘The Offer.’ Temple is also a part of the cast of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Apple TV+ series ‘Mr. Corman,’ in which she portrayed Megan.

Temple starred alongside Justin Timberlake in her most recent film ‘Palmer,’ in which an ex-convict forms a friendship with a boy from a troubled home. The actress took on the role of Lucy in Sky’s ‘Little Birds,’ a small-screen adaptation of Anais Nin’s renowned collection of erotic short stories. Additionally, she portrayed Thistlewit in both installments of the ‘Maleficent’ franchise. Her other prominent credits include the TV series ‘Dirty John,’ ‘The Pretenders,’ and Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Unsane.’

The movie marks Pierson’s debut as a director. As an actress, she starred as Gemma in the TV show ‘Killing Eve‘ and portrayed Jenny in the 2015 comedy series ‘The Kennedys,’ in which the Kennedy family aims for middle-class status in the New Town of Stevenage. Pierson also appeared in the sitcom ‘Up the Women,’ set in the 1910s, following suffragists on their journey. Her credits extend to Terry Jones’s ‘Absolutely Anything’ and the film ‘Downhill,’ in which four friends embark on a coast-to-coast walk, delving into mid-life crises.

Additionally, Pierson appeared in the miniseries ‘Dead Boss’ as Mrs. Bridges, a woman wrongly sentenced for murder, navigating a web of conspiracies to prove her innocence. The actress also featured in the BBC drama ‘Hotel Babylon’ as Anna Thornton-Wilton. She portrayed Fanny Dorrit in ‘Little Dorrit,’ a tale that centers on the members of the Dorrit family, whose lives get entwined with the Marshalsea, a debtor’s prison. Amy Dorrit’s compassion exposes the family to various strata of English society.

The UK previously hosted the shooting of renowned productions like Apple TV+’s ‘Masters of the Air‘ and Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle.’ Italy, on the other hand, is a significant location for projects such as ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith‘ and ‘The Marvels.’

