Where Was Apple TV+’s Argylle Filmed?

With Matthew Vaughn at the helm, ‘Argylle’ is a starstudded spy thriller that witnesses a reclusive author’s novels predict real-world espionage, entangling her in the action as a criminal syndicate targets her. Elly Conway likes to be by herself, researching and writing. She is traveling by train after the publication of her latest book, and a friendly man called Aidan sits across from her. As they chat, a passerby attempts to apprehend Elly but is stopped by Aidan, who reveals himself to be a covert agent. He explains that a sinister criminal organization seeks to kidnap her to write for them, as whatever she seems to write transpires in reality.

Elly is flabbergasted, but thrilled when Aidan discloses that the spy, Argylle, whom she writes about, really exists, and that he would introduce them. The author enters a high-stakes world of intrigue, with the film taking us on a spectacular journey across various vibrant locations and action-packed fight sequences. Witnessing its diverse cinematic backdrops might pique one’s interest in discovering its real-world filming sites.

Argylle Filming Locations

‘Argylle’ was filmed in London, Greece, Spain and across various locations in Europe. Brief establishing shots of Hong Kong, as well as some sites in the United States, have been used in the film. Principal photography began in August 2021 under the working title ‘Tartan,’ and was wrapped up by February 2022. Let us take a closer look at the shooting sites of the action thriller.

London, England

The capital city became the first and primary filming destination for Argylle. London’s streets and emblematic red phone booths can be seen in multiple scenes of the film. While some shooting was carried out on location, the filmmakers set up shop at studios in Greenford, Park Royal, and Bovingdon. The studios were utilized in creating action setpieces and sequences. Their sets also helped create many of the film’s colorful interior backdrops. As Elly and Aidan discuss their situation, behind them is the Albert Memorial, housing a statue of Prince Albert. The memorial was created by his wife, Queen Victoria, to honor his memory, and is located in Kensington Gardens.

Greece

The thrilling action sequence, which first introduces us to Argylle and Lagrange, was actually filmed in Greece. The car chase and stunts are backdropped by Greece’s characteristic sugar cube white buildings with blue domes prevalent in the Cycladic Islands. At one point in Greece’s history, it became mandatory by law for the buildings on the islands to be painted in this color scheme as a sign of patriotism. The dark volcanic sands and rocks of the Cycladic Islands can be spotted in the background of the initial chase sequence of the film.

Before the law regarding their color, houses made from these dark rocks would absorb heat from sunlight, and thus the buildings were painted white to reflect sunlight and keep a cooler home environment. The result is a dreamlike landscape of dark volcanic terrain studded with pearly white and blue structures, which makes it a perfect destination for the enthralling opening scenes of the movie. Other action films and shows lensed in Greece include, ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ ‘Expend4bles,’ ‘The Bricklayer,’ and ‘The Bourne Identity.’

Tenerife, Spain

The tropical location visited in the film is actually the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, Tenerife. The territory can be recognized by its idyllic beaches, hilly vistas, and Mount Teide, a large, dormant volcano resting in the distance. Moreover, the juxtaposition of its lush forests against the backdrop of the azure Atlantic Ocean provides filmmakers with a striking palette of colors and textures. The island’s contrasting landscape has been host to feature films like ‘Jason Bourne,’ ‘Rambo: Last Blood,’ and ‘Fast & Furious 6.’

Other Locations

Throughout the film, we can spot various backdrops of Europe, with new settings being introduced with establishing shots. When Aidan explains the soothsaying nature of Elly’s writing, we are treated to a cinematic view of Hong Kong’s gleaming skyline dotted with towering skyscrapers. When the author travels through rocky terrain and an alpine forest, the background for the scenes is most likely from the United States.

Pop icon Dua Lipa was nervous during filming as it was her first time recording for a movie, but was supported with suggestions from co-star John Cena. Sharing her experience with a post on social media, she wrote, “Sooo happy to be a part of this movie with this unbelievable cast! So grateful for this insane experience and I’m excited for you all to see it!.”

Read More: Best Movies on Disney Plus For Adults