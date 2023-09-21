Where Was Expendables 4 Filmed?

The fourth installment in ‘The Expendables’ film series and a sequel to ‘The Expendables 3,’ ‘Expendables 4’ is an action movie that follows the Expandables, the world’s last line of defense, that gets assigned a dangerous mission that involves preventing a terrorist organization from succeeding in their destructive mission. Led by Suarto Rahmat, the terrorist group attempts to smuggle nuclear warheads in order to create tension and conflict between Russia and the US, hoping that it results in something hostile between the two countries.

Alternately titled ‘Expend4bles,’ the Scott Waugh directorial consists of a star-studded ensemble cast including Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Megan Fox. The high-octane action-packed sequences drive the story forward while the use of interesting locations in the backdrop keeps the audience wondering about the actual filming sites. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Expendables 4 Filming Locations

‘Expendables 4’ was filmed in England, Bulgaria, and Greece, specifically in London, Sofia, and Thessaloniki. According to reports, production of the Jason Statham starrer got underway in late September 2021 and carried out for about the next two months, before wrapping up in early December of the same year.

Reportedly, there were a couple of crew members who sustained injuries during the production of the action movie — one of the painters fell from a height during pre-production and required hospital treatment while the other got hurt when a stuntman backed up a slow-moving vehicle over their foot. Now, without wasting any time, let’s traverse through all the specific sites where the action-packed sequences take place in the thriller movie!

London, England

The production team kicked off the shooting for ‘Expendables 4’ in London, the capital of England as well as the United Kingdom. The cast and crew members were spotted by many onlookers and passersby shooting pivotal sequences across the city, with some iconic landmarks and buildings appearing in the backdrop. So, you can expect to spot several popular attractions in various scenes, including Big Ben, Tower Bridge, the London Eye, Piccadilly Circus, and Nelson’s Column.

Sofia, Bulgaria

Many key portions of ‘Expendables 4,’ mainly action scenes, were lensed in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria situated in the Sofia Valley at the foot of the Vitosha mountain. To be specific, the filming unit utilized the facilities of Nu Boyana Film Studios at 84 Kumata Street in Sofia’s Cinema Center Boyana. Opened in 1962, the film production complex is home to 10 fully equipped sound stages, a modern water tank, and a wide range of backlot locations in the foothills of the amazing Vitosha mountain.

In addition, Nu Boyana Film Studios provides filmmakers with world-class production and post-production services, experienced and competent technicians, and state-of-the-art equipment. All these amenities make the Bulgarian studio a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Expendables 4.’

Thessaloniki, Greece

Additional portions of ‘Expendables 4’ were also recorded in Thessaloniki, a Greek city situated on the Thermaic Gulf, at the northwest corner of the Aegean Sea. In November 2021, the director and his team took over the east side of the city and constructed a set where they taped several pivotal scenes over the course of two weeks or so. Apart from ‘Expendables 4,’ Thessaloniki has been featured in several other productions over the years, such as ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,’ ‘The Enforcer,’ ‘Lurk,’ ‘Homeland,’ and ‘The Noose.’

