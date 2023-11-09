Where Was The Marvels Filmed? Shooting Details, Explored

Serving as the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel‘ and continuation of the miniseries ‘Ms. Marvel,’ ‘The Marvels’ marks the 33rd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name, the superhero action comedy film is co-written and helmed by Nia DaCosta. The narrative focuses on Carol Denvers AKA Captain Marvel who is sent to investigate a wormhole linked to the Kree. However, during the investigation, her powers get entangled with those of Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel and Carol’s estranged niece, Captain Monica Rambeau.

Connected by this strange occurrence, the trio of superheroes joins forces to learn how and why their powers are getting swapped as well as to save the universe together. In the movie, Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani reprise their respective roles as Captain Marvel, Captain Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel. Given the fact that the story unfolds in distinct locations, including the cities of the three main characters, it is bound to raise some questions in the viewers’ minds about the actual filming sites.

The Marvels Filming Locations

‘The Marvels’ was filmed in England, Italy, California, and New Jersey, specifically in Buckinghamshire, Surrey, London, Tropea, Calabria, and Los Angeles. The original plan was to begin shooting in late May 2021 but production commenced after a couple of months’ delay, in late July of the same year, and got wrapped up in May 2022.

Buckinghamshire, England

The production of ‘The Marvels’ kicked off in the ceremonial county of Buckinghamshire, which is situated in South East England. The filming unit primarily utilized the facilities of Pinewood Studios on Pinewood Road in Slough, Iver. Home to around 30 sound stages, the film studio complex also consists of ample backlot space, production offices, and workshop areas, providing the filmmakers with all the necessities required for different kinds of productions.

Surrey, England

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘The Marvels’ also set up camp in Longcross Studios on Chobham Lane in the village of Longcross. The film studio houses four main sound stages of different sizes, ranging from 13,000 to 47,000 square feet, eight mega nova sound stages, a test track, a backlot area, and an off-road course. All these amenities make Longcross Studios a suitable filming site for many film projects of different genres, including ‘The Marvels.’

London, England

Reports suggest that the production team of the superhero film also turned the streets and neighborhoods of London into film sets. During a conversation with Moviefone in November 2023, the director Nia DaCosta was asked if she faced any challenges during the production process. She stated, “Not extremely, but that first big set piece that we have with the switching and the fighting. So that was a big challenge of figuring out the switching, and who’s where when, where are they going, where are they coming from, and what side do we show. Once we got through that big challenge, it really helped us to have an easier time with the rest of the film. So that, I think, would be probably the most challenging. But also, the most informative.”

Italy

Additional portions for ‘The Marvels’ were also taped in different parts of Italy, including the coast of the Tyrrhenian Sea, which is on the western portion of the country. The director and her team traveled to the region of Calabria, especially in and around the municipality of Tropea.

Los Angeles, California

The filming unit of the Brie Larson starrer also took over the city of Los Angeles — the Entertainment Capital of the World — as they recorded several pivotal sequences on location. The establishing shots of the iconic cityscape might give you the chance to spot some popular landmarks in the backdrop, such as the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles City Hall, Venice Beach, and Griffith Observatory.

Jersey City, New Jersey

Some more aerial shots for ‘The Marvels’ were lensed on location in Jersey City, the county seat of New Jersey’s Hudson County. Apart from filming some establishing shots, the filming unit also seemingly utilized the locales of the city to tape other key portions. Other than ‘The Marvels,’ Jersey City has hosted the production of numerous films and TV shows, including ‘Men in Black,’ ‘Pootie Tang,’ ‘Deadpool,’ and ‘Ms. Marvel.’

