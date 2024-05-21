47 Meters Down Threequel ‘The Wreck’ Starts Filming in LA and London in September

Bloodthirsty sharks from 47 meters down will show up before cameras soon! The filming of ‘The Wreck,’ the third movie in the ‘47 Meters Down‘ film series, will begin in Los Angeles, California, and London, England, in September. As previously announced, Patrick Lussier is directing the film, working based on a script by series creator Johannes Roberts and screenwriter Ernest Riera, who also wrote the first two installments.

The upcoming threequel centers on a father intent on mending his strained relationship with his daughter. They embark on a scuba diving adventure in the picturesque tropical waters, exploring a renowned shipwreck. However, their journey takes a perilous turn when their master diver experiences a severe accident, leaving them stranded and vulnerable within the maze-like wreck. As tensions escalate and their oxygen supply diminishes, the father and daughter must rely on their rekindled bond to navigate the treacherous underwater labyrinth and evade a relentless onslaught of bloodthirsty great white sharks.

Casting is currently in progress as the production team is seeking artists to assemble the cast ensemble of the upcoming movie. Following the precedent set by previous installments and considering the forthcoming storyline, viewers can anticipate an entirely new lineup of talent to breathe life into the movie’s characters. The original movie is led by Claire Holt as Kate and Mandy Moore as Lisa. The sequel is headlined by Sophie Nélisse as Mia and Corinne Foxx as Sasha.

Lussier is known for helming Nicolas Cage’s ‘Drive Angry’ and Gerard Butler’s ‘Dracula 2000.’ His recent credits include the horror thriller ‘Play Dead’ and an episode of USA Network’s ‘The Purge,’ Hulu’s ‘Into the Dark,’ and MTV/VH1’s ‘Scream.’

London also hosted the shooting of ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged.’ In recent times, the city has provided the backdrop for productions such as ‘Civil War‘ and ‘The Beekeeper.’ On the other hand, Los Angeles is a filming location of the upcoming disaster film ‘Twisters.’

