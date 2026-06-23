Is 5lbs of Pressure a True Story? Is Adam Based on a Real Ex-Convict?

Helmed by Phil Allocco, ‘5lbs of Pressure‘ asks if the cycle of violence and vengeance is doomed to repeat, and if there’s a way to stop it. After spending close to two decades in prison, Adam is desperate for redemption and returns to his town with high hopes of reuniting with his estranged family. However, seeing how wide the chasm has grown, he is left with no choice but to contemplate his own existence in a world that seems too hostile. At the same time, people connected to his elusive past return to the present, and as Adam’s story clashes with those of Mike, Eli, and others, pure chaos unfolds. In capturing these nuanced dynamics on screen, this crime drama movie comments on the origins of crime and how socioeconomic and psychological factors all become a part of the proverbial cycle.

5lbs of Pressure is a Work of Fiction Informed by Writer Phil Allocco’s Life Growing Up

While ‘5lbs of Pressure’ is a fictional story penned by writer-director Phil Allocco, his lived experiences form much of the story’s base layer and themes, intricately tying it to reality. In an interview with PopHorror, Allocco explained he grew up in an environment that isn’t much unlike the movie, and had a tough time managing his own anger and empathy. Writing the movie, as such, proved to be a cathartic and therapeutic experience for him, giving voice to the social realities that he’s observed over the years. At the same time, he clarified that there is no singular real-life incident that serves as the main inspiration, and instead, the movie is closer to a composite of what he’s observed and experienced.

‘5lbs of Pressure’ may not have a direct real-life antecedent, but there seems to be one snippet from Allocco’s past whose reverberations can be felt throughout the film. In a conversation with Cinema Scholars, he recalled a memory from when he was ten years old. “My older brother’s friend, who was in his late teens, pulled me into his car,” the writer said, “He was drunk, angry, and had a gun, and he kept me there for hours, telling me he was going to kill someone (…) A week later, he shot and killed a man.” For Allocco, this proved to be a formative experience, and later informed his interest in cinematically exploring the cycle of “Pride, ignorance, toxic masculinity, and guns.”

Gun Violence and its (In)visible Consequences Are at the Heart of the Movie

The title of the movie refers to the amount of pressure required to pull the trigger in various types of guns, and while it isn’t necessarily a universal standard, Allocco’s interests are more so located on the thematic front. In his interview with Cinema Scholars, the writer expressed that he has seen guns display an addictive effect like drugs, and pointed out how quickly things can go wrong if “you put the power of a gun in the hands of the powerless.” In fact, he was particularly affected by an advertisement he came across while writing the script, which highlighted its low trigger pressure, designed to avoid throwing off the user’s aim.

For Allocco, however, the focus was, and continues to be, on the families that are left devastated by gun violence, and that becomes the backbone of the film. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44,447 people died from firearm-related injuries in the homeland in 2024 alone, which underscores the great extent of this humanitarian crisis. While talking to PopHorror, Allocco claimed to have known people “on both sides of a gun,” which likely inspired his approach to realistic storytelling and the handling of sensitive subjects.

Adam is Constructed to Embody the Movie’s Thematic Questions

Much like the story of ‘5lbs of Pressure,’ Adam is also a character constructed from scratch by Phil Allocco. As of writing, the writer-director has not identified any person as his reference point for Adam, who is an ex-convict in search of redemption, but it’s possible that research into real-life people, cases, and stories helped map out the characters. During an interview with Movies We Texted About, Alocco referred to the saying “the road to hell is paved with good intentions” as a summary of Adam’s arc. The writer was particularly intrigued by the dichotomy of Adam trying to make amends, while also being the originator of this entire saga, and we see that tension unfold and evolve on screen as well.

While Allocco may have chosen an ambiguous approach when constructing Adam as a character, he also praised actor Luke Evans for making Adam’s redemption journey believable. Admiring Evans’ performance even further, he added, “I feel like he (Evans) completely creates a real character. I feel like Adam is this tangible, real person that even when he started doing it, even though you talk and you prep, and you have all these conversations, you still don’t know what it’s going to be when you start shooting.” This attention to detail, both in the script and on stage, is a major reason why Adam and the story at large feel so hauntingly authentic, both in the characters they depict and the lesson they leave us with.

Read More: 5lbs of Pressure Ending Explained: Is Adam Dead? Why Does Eli Pull the Trigger?