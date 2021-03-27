6 Shows Like The Irregulars You Must See

‘The Irregulars’ by Tom Bidwell does a lot of things. It takes Sherlock Holmes to a universe fraught with ghastly demons, it turns Sherlock into a compassionate but errant man living in the glory of the past, and it takes the ability of deduction from Sherlock, but this Holmes at least has a private life. And then there’s occult. So, what the spinoff manages to do is to turn the world of famous detective Sherlock Holmes created by Arthur Conan Doyle.

The quirky supernatural horror/ teenage romance crossover endows the duty of investigation to a motley group of teenagers that explores Victorian London pursuing dreadful villains. If binging on the show has left you craving for more, we have a few recommendations for you. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The Irregulars’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

6. Shadowhunters (2016-2019)

Developed by Ed Decter, ‘Shadowhunters’ is a quirky teen horror drama. Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) thought she had a normal life. But on her 18th birthday, she discovers that she can see figures that no one else can. As it turns out, she comes from a family of hybrids between mortals and angels, and she must battle the evil forces of the netherworld while getting stung by cupid. While the show is not the best of its kind, it certainly hits the brief. If you are a genre fan who is looking to devour another fantasy, this drama will not fail to impress you.

5. A Discovery of Witches (2018-)

‘A Discovery of Witches’ is a fantasy drama of considerable merit. A cryptic book full of hidden messages, check. An archaic gothic setting full of orchestrated darkness, check. Lots of magic, demons, witches, and vampires, check. Based on the ‘All Souls Trilogy’ by Deborah Harkness, and led by a stellar cast, the unlikely romance between a vampire geneticist and a witch professor is worth a watch. If you have liked the compelling, emotive aspect of ‘The Irregulars,’ this atmospheric fantasy drama will keep you thoroughly engaged.

4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) wanted to live a normal life. But alas, she is the destined one who must fight gruesome evil forces as she comes from a line of women known as ‘The Slayers.’ She has on her side a group of loyal friends called the “Scooby Gang,” and sparks of romance erupt. If you are really a fan of the whole fantasy-horror-comedy thing, you would know Joss Whedon’s iconic TV series. This is the show that set things into motion, and while there have been numerous others, a few can match the balanced recipe that is ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’ If you have been fond of Jessica in ‘The Irregulars,’ Buffy will not fail to amaze you.

3. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) is a mysterious woman with an interest in the occult and tarot reading, among many things. She employs a hunter called Sir Malcolm and a showman called Ethan Chandler to track down a supernatural entity. As the series develops (credit goes to John Logan), we find ourselves in the darkly gothic literary universe of Mary Shelly and Bram Stoker. If, after watching ‘The Irregulars,’ you are looking for another fantasy horror show that stands in its own merit, ‘Penny Dreadful’ is where you should put your bet.

2. Stranger Things (2016-)

Set in the 80s American fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the story of ‘Stranger Things’ revolves around the Byers family, who has gone through a series of inexplicable paranormal events. After the disappearance of Will Byers, his mother Joyce Byers, along with local citizens, embarks on a journey to fight ghastly evil forces. If you are a genre fan who has made their way to ‘The Irregulars’ because of the spectacular and visceral experience, this show will not fail to make you fall in love. Also, there’s Winona Ryder, which only adds to the overall 80s charm.

1. Sherlock (2010-2017)

Created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, ‘Sherlock’ is a stylistic modern retelling of the evergreen detective series. While Sherlock has been updated with modern gadgets and sophisticated techniques, Benedict Cumberbatch retains much of the cerebral charm of the original character in the titular role. If you are a die-hard Sherlock fan who has devoured anything related to the franchise, this quirky retelling of ‘Sherlock Holmes’ will manage to boggle your mind thoroughly.

Read More: Is The Irregulars Based on Sherlock Holmes?