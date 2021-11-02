60 Days In Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?

’60 Days In’ is a documentary series that focuses on a group of volunteers who step foot inside a county jail as undercover prisoners to expose the realities of the system. After all, their fellow inmates have no idea that they’re not actual criminals and that hidden cameras are documenting their every move. The whole operation to uncover the illegal activities transpiring within the four walls is complex and dangerous, making the production all the more intriguing. So now that it’s been a while, let’s find out what the participants of season 1 are up to today, shall we?

Maryum Ali

As the eldest of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali’s nine children, Maryum Ali was no stranger to humanitarian acts and advocating for at-risk youths when she first came aboard the A&E show. Affectionately known as May May, she knew from an early age that she wanted to help people, so she gained experience as a social worker, served at the Mayor’s Office of Gang Reduction and Youth Development, and talked about the inequalities in the criminal justice system. Today, Maryum continues to do the same while also advocating for Parkinson’s Disease and speaking about communication skills and her father. In short, she’s a public speaker and a Juvenile Delinquency Specialist.

Barbra Roylance Williams

Barbra Williams, or Barbra Weldon as she went on the series, decided to take part in ’60 Days In’ because she wanted to see if inmates have it easy since there’s no work and “a lot of people go to jail, they get out and they go back to jail again.” Moreover, since she’s married to a military man with whom she shares two children, Barbara believed she could relate to some of the women inside, primarily as she was a teen mom herself. Yet, the author of ‘Majoring In Motherhood’ and ‘Second Chances: The Memoir of a Teenage Mom’ could not find that bond. As for where she is today, there’s no new information available on the then-stay-at-home-mother in Hawaii in the years that have passed.

Tami Ferraiuolo

Having grown up in group homes and the foster care system, Tami Ferraiuolo always had the feeling that no one was around to protect her. Thus, while some of her peers became involved in illegal activities, she enrolled in the police academy and earned a degree in Clinical Psychology. The reason for this stark difference is what she wanted to explore, and since then, the retired police officer has turned into a public speaker for Inmate Rights & Societal Reintegration. Having said that, the married New York native, reality television star, and LGBTQ+ advocate vanished from the limelight in early 2018. Tami hasn’t made a public appearance or statement since.

Jeffrey Downs

With a long-lasting career in security in casinos as well as in department stores, Jeffrey Downs thought he’d seen it all when he applied to be on ’60 Days In.’ He actually wanted to get an inside look at the system while getting ready to become a correctional officer because he believed that not every felon could be bad. However, although he has never given a reason, Jeffrey didn’t pursue that path. Today, the Iowa resident is a genealogist and entrepreneur, having established Branch Out Your Roots Antiques, Heirlooms, and Ancestry in mid-2020. It seems like he also has a YouTube channel called I’ve Got Ideas.

Robert Holcomb

Robert Holcomb grew up in a strict yet loving household in Illinois, which he claims helped him become a confident and open man. He has always thought that the US is too soft when it comes to incarceration and that inmates should be paying their debts by working behind bars, which would also ease their reintegration once they come out. Robert went into ’60 Days In’ to test this theory and left claiming a medical emergency, only to go off the radar within a few months. Some reports claim that he resumed his normal life as a teacher in Philadelphia, but we could not confirm it.

Isaiah Jenkins

Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Isaiah Jenkins and his elder brother were always categorized as mischievous. So, Isaiah’s world turned upside down when the latter got locked up in the early 2010s. Unfortunately, this led him to act out and lag in school before he realized that he needed to get his life together if he wanted to graduate. Isaiah accomplished this goal and then chose to join ’60 Days In’ to walk in his brother’s shoes without becoming a felon. The Philadelphia native has since stayed out of trouble and turned into a public figure and musician with the stage name Fneagle.

Zachary Baker

Zachary Baker, also known as Zac Holland on the production, was raised in a very conservative community in Tennessee before he left to become a Combat Engineer in the Marine Corps Reserve. Soon after, he met and married Ashleigh (who later participated in season 2) and learned that she had struggled with addiction and alcohol abuse. Because he wanted to see what it was like for her when she was incarcerated and gather further insight that may help him pursue a career in law enforcement, he entered the A&E show.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Zac has been able to land his dream post in the Drug Enforcement Agency just yet. But we know that he got several offers from police departments and that he, his wife, and their two sons make up for a happy family in Las Vegas, Nevada. Until recently, the couple even had public Instagram accounts where they never shied away from showing off their fun relationship by posting prank videos. And although that doesn’t exist anymore, their shared YouTube channel is still there.

