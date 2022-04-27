7 Anime Like Ascendance of a Bookworm That You Must See

‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ also known as ‘Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen’ is an isekai fantasy anime inspired by the namesake Japanese light novel series written by Miya Kazuki and illustrated by You Shiina. The show revolves around a book lover named Urano Motosu, who is about to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a librarian when she tragically dies in an accident.

She is then reincarnated as Myne, a feeble young girl living in the medieval era. With her unending passion for reading books still alive in her heart, she sets out to find them only to realize that they are extremely rare and only a few nobles can afford them. However, that does not deter Myne, as she embarks on a life-changing journey to make her own books so that everyone can afford them.

The inspiring tale of following one’s passion has struck a chord with a lot of fans worldwide who probably wish to watch more anime similar to ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm.’ In case you are also one of them, then we have compiled a list of shows that you may enjoy. Most of these anime like ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ are available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Amazon Prime.

7. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (2021 -)

After living an unfulfilled life, a 34-year-old shut-in man is reborn as Rudeus Greyrat in a fantasy world where magic and mythical creatures are a reality. Interestingly, he also has dreams that he failed to accomplish in his past life, just like Myne. Therefore, using his memory to his advantage, Rudeus decides to climb the social ladder of his new world to ensure that he does not end up as a failure again. You can watch him in action here.

6. By the Grace of the Gods (2020 -)

Ryouma Takebayashi’s previous life was tough, so the gods graced him with the opportunity to savor the wonders that it has to offer in his new life. He uses it to spend all of his time living in the deep forest far away from human civilization in the pursuit of his strange hobbies without the fear of ever being judged. The anime revolves around his misadventures as he ventures outside his small bubble and begins to explore the world.

The protagonist of ‘By the Grace of the Gods’ introduces several new innovations to his world after getting reincarnated, just like Myne from ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm.’ Furthermore, his eccentric personality often leaves people confused and unsure about his motivations, something Myne’s acquaintances have also experienced in several instances. You can watch Ryouma Takebayashi’s misadventures here.

5. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (2018 -)

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘ is a story of an uninspiring and average thirty-seven-year-old corporate worker named Satoru Mikami, who gets reincarnated in an alternate world. Once he is there, Satoru is initially underestimated but goes on to change the world in radical ways. Therefore, ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is an ideal anime for the fans of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm,’ who are looking for a series centered upon an average office worker with small dreams who achieves far more than their expectations after being reincarnated into a new world. You can join Satoru on his journey here.

4. Dr. Stone (2019 -)

Taiju Ooki is an ordinary high schooler who is just about to confess his feelings to Yuzuriha Ogawa when every single human turns into a stone after a blinding green light strikes the Earth. He wakes up several millennia later and finds that the world he knew no longer exists. After meeting his science-loving friend Senkuu, Ogawa sets out on a path to revive the civilization and save the world from its greatest existential crisis.

Like Myne, Taiju also uses his and Senkuu’s knowledge of the modern world for the greater good and tries to fight the bad guys who come in his way. Therefore, ‘Dr. Stone’ is one of those shows that fans of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ should definitely add to their watchlists. You can find all the episodes here.

3. Snow White with the Red Hair (2015 – 2016)

Shirayuki is an unproblematic and compassionate girl who works as an apothecary at her herbal shop to make a living. Unfortunately, her peaceful life is threatened when Raji, the prince of Tanbarun, tries to make her his concubine. As she makes a run for her life, Shirayuki is saved by Zen Wistalia, the prince of the neighboring country. Once she has moved to a new home in Zen’s country, she becomes a herbalist and follows her passion. Like ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm,’ ‘Snow White with the Red Hair’ recounts the story of a girl who finds herself in a completely foreign world and continues to chase her dreams despite the hurdles in her path. You can stream the series here.

2. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (2020 -)

Catarina Claes is a young girl from a noble family who accidentally recalls memories of his past life and realizes that she actually used to be an otaku who is now stuck in the world of her favorite game named Fortune Lover. While this in itself is a big revelation, she gets another shock when she recalls that her character is doomed in every ending.

Determined to fight for her survival, Catarina, just like Myne, uses the knowledge of her previous life to fight her enemies and avoid the worst-case scenario. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ is a fun isekai series with a female protagonist that fans of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ would definitely enjoy. You can stream the anime here.

1. Outbreak Company (2013)

The ordinary and uninspiring life of the shut-in otaku named Shinichi Kanou changes in unthinkable ways when he is forcefully transported to the fantasy world of the Eldant Empire by the Japanese government. The state wants to use Shinichi’s vast knowledge of anime, manga, and video games to help spread the otaku culture in the unexplored market so that the society as a whole can eventually reap its economic benefits. With no other option, the protagonist takes the challenge head-on and, overcoming issues like politics, social classes, and ethnic discrimination, begins to change the Eldant Empire.

Shinichi Kanou is driven by his passion for the otaku culture, while Myne wants to spread her love for books in the medieval era, where she is reincarnated. Both characters face several obstacles but do not let them dictate their choices. Therefore, if you like Myne’s story of passion and dedication, then we recommend adding ‘Outbreak Company’ to your watchlist as well. You can find all the episodes here.

