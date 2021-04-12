Created by prolific writer-director Joss Whedon (‘The Avengers’), HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ is a sci-fi drama of composite intrigue. It follows a group of gifted women collectively known as “The Touched” as they possess powers to bend reality and may even change the course of history. Set in the progressively disillusioned elite society of Victorian London, the TV show creates an ambiance of intrigue while probing into alternate histories of the world.

Based on a captivating premise that blends elements of fantasy, history, science fiction, and drama, the television show has enough food for thought to keep one engaged. If you have liked the show, we have a few recommendations for you. You can find most of the shows similar to ‘The Nevers’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Freud (2020-)

Created by the trio of Marvin Kren, Stefan Brunner, and Benjamin Hessler, ‘Freud’ is a TV series that toys with the imagination of the audiences by probing into the early occult life of Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. While the series gives plenty of spin to Sigmund Freud’s character, the knots of the story are tied together in the end. If you want to watch something atmospheric and dark like ‘The Nevers,’ you can pick up this title.

6. The Irregulars (2021-)

If it is occult Victorian London that we are talking about, it is no surprise that literary stalwarts like Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens ardently believed in spirits and occult magic. Tom Bidwell’s Dickens-meets-Doyle supernatural series revolves around a group of teenage paranormal investigators called the Baker Street Irregulars as it expands on the universe of Sherlock Holmes. ‘The Irregulars’ is mostly fictional, but it is highly imaginative in exploring the paranormal side of Victorian London. If you have found ‘The Nevers’ often on edge, ‘The Irregulars’ will surely leave you spellbound.

5. The Mystery of Edwin Drood (2012)

Based on the final unfinished novel of Charles Dickens, the miniseries titled ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’ is a bleak and eerie story that leads nowhere. While the story is named after the character of Edwin Drood who disappears in the middle, his uncle Jasper is the central protagonist of the story. A choirmaster and a wooer of his nephew’s fiancée, Rosa, Jasper is one creepy person. While Dickens’ demise leaves Drood’s mystery unsolved, you are welcome to go ahead and guess the ending yourself. If you want to delve deeper into the elite London world of mystery and intrigue, this is the series you should head towards after finishing ‘The Nevers.’

4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

The narrative of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ follows Buffy Summers, a seemingly ordinary teenager who is compelled to take up a lot of responsibility when her family and friends get threatened by vampires and other supernatural creatures that come from the other realm. If you have watched ‘The Nevers’ only because of the prolific persona of Joss Whedon, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ is where it all began. The show has achieved cult status by now, and if you seek to visit Whedon’s magnum opus, this is it.

3. Lovecraft Country (2020-)

Created by Misha Green, the horror drama ‘Lovecraft Country‘ takes a road trip through the moors of a darkened era in American history. It is based on the eponymous 2016 novel by Matt Ruff and serves as a continuation of the same. The series has been touted as a visceral experience where a bleak American reality of racial segregation mixes with a far bleaker supernatural realm of the uncanny and monsters that seem to come straight out of H. P. Lovecraft fiction. If you have liked the eerie ambiance of ‘The Nevers,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ will not only keep you engaged, but also make you think.

2. Da Vinci’s Demons (2013-2015)

Young artisan Leonardo Da Vinci seeks to change the future as he gets plunged into a mysterious paranormal world beneath the daylight world of renaissance Florence. Created by David S. Goyer, the somewhat underrated series is bound to keep you hooked. If you liked the visceral and brooding tone of ‘The Nevers,’ ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ is something you can not afford to miss.

1. The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019)

A Frank Spotnitz creation, ‘The Man in the High Castle,’ is a TV series that plunges the audience into the vortex of an alternative post-WWII reality. The Axis powers have won the war, and most of the bleak western world is run by Hitler and the “Japs,” who runs a network of secret services from his high castle. Atmospheric and eerie, this gorgeous adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s eponymous book does not fail to toy with the audiences’ imagination by showing them what could have been, if not for the explosion. If you have liked the blend of history and fantasy in ‘The Nevers,’ this is the series for you.

Read More: Where Is The Nevers Filmed?