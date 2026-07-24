72 Hours: Is Barcode a Real Bar in Miami?

In Netflix’s ‘72 Hours,’ a middle-aged man joins a group of 20-somethings in the hopes of saving his career. It begins with an ad executive named Joe being mistakenly added to a group text regarding a bachelor party. At first, Joe ignores it, but when trouble brews at work, it seems to him that joining that party is the only way he can turn things around for himself. However, this requires him to take charge of the party, and during one of their nights out, he takes the group to a place called Barcode in Miami. It serves as a critical location because it sets up a particularly shocking but funny turn of events. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Barcode is a Fictional But Significant Location in 72 Hours

Out of the many places that the group visits in the window of 72 hours, Barcode becomes the location that really starts to turn things around for them. It is, however, a fictional location, and was likely not even shot in Miami. While the film’s primary location is the Magic City, where all of the 72 hours of the bachelor party unfold, a significant number of scenes have been shot in Hoboken, New Jersey. The crew shot most of the coastal scenes in the Florida city to keep its unmatched beaches in the movie. However, when it comes to other landlocked locations, they mixed things up. Considering this, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the bar was also filmed there.

It is likely that the scenes featuring the bar, particularly its exteriors, were filmed on a set rather than an outdoor location. This would give the crew more control over filming the section of an increasingly chaotic night for the group. It starts with a simple dinner where Joe tries to give his new friends a great fine-dining experience while they share their book of friendship with him. To get more raw footage for his ad campaign, Joe turns on the party mode. He encourages every member of the group to come out of their shell, particularly Hunter, who is still recovering from heartbreak.

When they find a group of girls, Joe is ecstatic because it means he can get footage of girls enjoying Unlimited vodka, ticking all the boxes for his ad. The girls click with the guys, and Joe encourages them to party together. However, it turns out that the girls are con women who target groups like Joe’s and rob them blind. By the time the robbery happens, the group is far from the bar where they met, which turns out to be a blessing in disguise. Around the same time they leave, the drug cartel members who think Joe is a new mafia boss enter the scene. Thus, the fictional bar becomes a hotspot of chaotic activity, which is in line with the film’s broader tone.

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