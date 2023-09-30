8 Documentary Series Like Encounters You Must See

As a Yon Motskin-directed documentary series delving deep into some of the most remarkable stories of people witnessing otherworldly phenomena, Netflix’s ‘Encounters’ is definitely intriguing. That’s because it carefully incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews with experts, locals, as well as military whistleblowers alike to really uncover the reality of our universe.

The truth is this landmark 4-part original comes from big names like Amblin Television, Boardwalk Pictures, plus Vice Studios, so we actually get to traverse the globe to scour different experiences. And now, if you’re simply looking to wade further into this topic of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), we’ve got a solid list of recommendations for you — you can find most of these chilling productions similar to ‘Encounters’ on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, or Amazon Prime.

8. UFO Hunters (2008-2009)

If we’re being honest, ‘UFO Hunters’ is a timeless classic since it revolves around a group of specialists as they investigate a myriad of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) with utter unbiasedness. Their sole aim is thus to discover hard facts before answering the big age-old question of whether we’re absolutely alone in this massive cosmos or we’re being watched over by someone/something. This documentary series, featuring individuals such as UFO Magazine publisher Bill Birnes and witness turned researcher Pat Uskert, comprises 32 episodes spanning 3 seasons, and it’s worth seeing them all.

7. UFO Witness (2021-)

Much like ‘Encounters,’ ‘UFO Witness’ primarily focuses upon those extraordinary tales wherein otherworldly aspects were actually sighted by individuals ready to share their narratives on camera. Yet there is a massive difference too — with former FBI Agent Ben Hansen helming each episode to unveil the secrets of UFOs, alien life forms, as well as alien technology, it is not an anthology series. You can actually stream both seasons 1 and 2 of this reality documentary series, comprising a total of 16 installments, with Amazon Prime Video’s premium subscription right now.

6. Alien Worlds (2020)

‘Alien Worlds’ is frankly a four-chapter documentary-cum-science-fiction series that imagines both foreign life on plants far and wide as well as its possible impact on us humans on Earth. It is thus extremely thought-provoking, all the while painting a clear picture of the kind of messages they could have for us so as to create a better world, which is also touched upon in ‘Encounters.’ So, with this Sophie Okonedo-narrated speculative evolution docufiction being a Netflix original, you can stream it in its entirety right now — it’ll take you around 3 hours to binge it.

5. Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation (2019-)

Although a History Channel production, ‘Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation’ definitely deserves a solid spot on this list considering how it explores the government’s secret programs on UFOs/UAPs. The truth is it was initially announced as a limited miniseries, yet it soon gained enough traction to warrant a second iteration because the US Navy confirmed they did have footage of an inexplicable object. So, this docudrama is basically an extension of the claims made by Ex-Naval Intelligence Cryptologist Matthew Roberts in ‘Encounters: Messengers,’ and it’s worth the watch.

Read More: 5 Documentary Series Like The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel You Must See