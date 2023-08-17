8 Horror Movies Like Tusk You Must See

Tusk, released in 2014, is an American indie film by Kevin Smith that falls within the genres of body horror and comedy. The cast includes notable names such as Michael Parks, Justin Long, Haley Joel Osment, Genesis Rodriguez, and Lily-Rose Depp. During his journey to Canada for a podcast interview, Wallace’s path crosses with an eccentric individual named Howe. As the interview unfolds, the latter unveils a series of intriguing tales from his past. However, when Wallace awakens the following day, he discovers that Howe’s identity is far more unsettling than he initially perceived.

It turns out that Howe harbors unsettling intentions—both surgical and psychological—involving the transformation of Wallace into a walrus. In a bid to rescue their friend, Wallace’s companion Teddy and his girlfriend Ally join forces to locate him and thwart Howe’s disturbing plans. Step into a realm of cinematic oddities and check out these carefully-curated recommendations that share the offbeat fusion of horror and comedy reminiscent of the Kevin Smith directorial. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Tusk’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Antiviral (2012)

Released in 2012, ‘Antiviral’ is a science fiction horror film helmed by Brandon Cronenberg. It ventures into a dystopian future where the obsession where celebrity reaches new heights. Syd March, a clinic employee, sells exclusive diseases harvested from celebrities to eager fans. When he becomes infected with a virus from superstar Hannah Geist, he races against time to unravel a conspiracy, uncovering disturbing secrets that blur the lines between desire and danger.

Both ‘Antiviral’ and ‘Tusk’ explore disturbing and unconventional body-centric themes, with the former delving into the commercialization of celebrity diseases and the latter focusing on a man’s bizarre transformation into a walrus, challenging conventional perceptions of horror and comedy.

7. Dead Snow (2009)

‘Dead Snow’ stands as a Norwegian horror-comedy movie under the direction of Tommy Wirkola. The storyline revolves around a cluster of students fighting to survive a zombie Nazi assault within Norway’s mountainous terrain. Drawing inspiration from Scandinavian folklore, the film mirrors the concept of the draugr—an undead entity fiercely guarding its ill-gotten treasures. Like ‘Tusk’, ‘Dead Snow’ also has a darkly comedic approach to horror, with the latter focusing on students facing zombie Nazis and ‘Tusk’ digging into a grotesque transformation, pushing the boundaries of conventional genre blending.

6. Possessor (2020)

Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, ‘Possessor’ is a science fiction psychological horror film. The plot is based around an elite assassin named Tasya Vos, who uses cutting-edge technology to inhabit other people’s bodies and execute high-profile hits. However, as her latest mission unfolds, she becomes entangled in a dangerous battle for control over the mind and body of her host, blurring the lines between her identity and that of her target.

Both movies share thematic commonalities in their unsettling portrayal of bodily alteration and psychological shifts: ‘Possessor’ dives into body manipulation through possession, while ‘Tusk’ explores a disturbing metamorphosis into a walrus, both challenging the boundaries of human identity and corporeal transformation.

5. Swiss Army Man (2016)

‘Swiss Army Man,’ a surrealist comedy-drama movie, marks the debut feature film from directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan. Starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe in leading roles, it follows Hank, a man stranded on a deserted island, who befriends a flatulent and seemingly lifeless corpse named Manny.

As Hank discovers the body’s unique abilities, which range from generating water to providing companionship, their unconventional friendship becomes a journey of self-discovery and acceptance, blurring the lines between reality and imagination. ‘Swiss Army Man’ and ‘Tusk’ share a boundary-pushing approach to storytelling by intertwining bizarre and fantastical elements with human relationships.

4. Excision (2012)

‘Excision’ is a psychological horror film penned and directed by Richard Bates, Jr. It expands upon the eponymous 2008 short film, revisiting it as a feature-length adaptation. The movie follows the disturbing journey of Pauline, a socially awkward and troubled teenager who aspires to become a surgeon. As she navigates the challenges of adolescence, her obsession with surgery and body modifications intensifies, leading to a shocking climax that blurs the lines between reality and delusion. Like ‘Tusk’, ‘Excision’ explores unsettling themes surrounding the human body and transformation.

3. The Greasy Strangler (2016)

‘The Greasy Strangler’ is a horror-comedy film with dark comedic elements. Jim Hosking serves as the director, while the screenplay is a collaborative effort between him and Toby Harvard. It follows the bizarre and disturbing relationship between Big Ronnie and his socially awkward son Brayden, who run a disco-themed walking tour business.

As a series of grotesque murders occur in town, suspicion arises that Big Ronnie might be the titular grease-covered killer, leading to a surreal and hilarious journey into madness and absurdity. ‘The Greasy Strangler’ and ‘Tusk’ both share a penchant for blending dark comedy with horror in unconventional ways. Furthermore, they plunge into the bizarre and unconventional, intertwining horror and comedy to challenge conventional storytelling.

2. Rubber (2010)

‘Rubber’ is a horror-comedy film written and directed by French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux. In ‘Rubber,’ a seemingly ordinary tire gains sentience and telekinetic abilities, embarking on a murderous spree across a desert town. As baffled spectators gather to witness the absurd events, the film blurs the line between reality and fiction, exploring themes of perception and cinematic absurdity. Similar to ‘Tusk,’ it challenges traditional storytelling by incorporating surreal elements and questioning the boundaries of reality, leaving audiences questioning their perceptions.

1. The Human Centipede (First Sequence) (2009)

‘The Human Centipede (First Sequence)’ is a Dutch body horror film, with Tom Six serving as the writer and director. It portrays a deranged surgeon’s horrifying experiment, where he kidnaps three people to create a human centipede by connecting them surgically. As the victims endure unimaginable suffering, the film explores themes of body horror and psychological torment. Much like ‘Tusk,’ ‘The Human Centipede (First Sequence)’ stretches the limits of horror through its examination of radical bodily alteration and unsettling imagery, offering audiences discomforting and deeply felt encounters.

