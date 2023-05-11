8 Movies Like The Offering You Must See

‘The Offering’ follows the story of Arthur and his pregnant wife Claire, who undertake a seemingly innocuous visit to his father. However, the aging Hasidic funeral director finds himself warped in the mystery of an ancient evil, which ends up targeting the unborn child of his son’s wife. Director Olive Park bases the horror thriller film on the Jewish folktale of Abyzou and encapsulates the occult mysticism that lurks within ancient cryptic texts. The movie features Emily Wiseman, Paul Kaye, Nick Blood, Allan Corduner, Jonathan Yunger, Sofia Weldon, Velizar Binev, Boyan Anev, and Anton Trendafilov.

The story follows characters trying to beseech evil and protect the unborn child from the sinister plans of the shape-shifting ungodly entity. With ancient meanings limned within elements of Jewish culture, ‘The Offering’ focuses on a number of themes that are seldom seen in horror films. So, if you enjoyed the gripping storyline rooted in an arcane premise, then here is a list of movies similar to ‘The Offering.’ You can find several of these movies, like ‘The Offering’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Vatican Tapes (2015)

The movie follows the story of a young woman whose possession by perverse demonic forces is beyond anything one could imagine. Helmed by Mark Neveldine, ‘The Vatican Tapes’ follows a Satanic possession that unearths the most vivid depictions of supernatural forces. From showing signs of potential mental illness to eating Eucharist and speaking fluent Aramaic, ‘The Vatican Tapes’ is a gritting story that involves faith and the unyielding force of the supernatural.

Featuring Michael Pena, Olivia Dudley, Djimon Hounsou, Dougray Scott, Kathleen Robertson, Sam Upton and John Patrick Amedori, ‘The Vatican Tapes’ includes all the archaic elements that add to the mystery of horror, making this the right movie for you to watch after, ‘The Offering.’

7. The Nightshifter (2018)

Directed by Dennison Romalho, ‘The Nightshifter’ follows the story of Stenio, a mortician who works the graveyard shift. However, even in the quietude of the night, Stenio isn’t alone and is kept company by the dead. The movie shifts from themes of supernatural connection to emotional and human violence and even hosts poltergeists. The movie establishes the instability and dissipating essence of emotions, revenge, and sanity.

Starring Bianca Comparato, Daniel de Oliveira, Fabiula Nascimento, Marco Ricca, and Nelson Diniz, ‘The Nightshifter’ does not include elements of the morgue and the supernatural but also delves into the unpredictable connection between the two. So, if you enjoyed ‘The Offering,’ you will enjoy the eclectic elements featured in ‘The Nightshifter.’

6. The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)

Dutch director Diederik Van Rooijen decrypts the devastating aftermath of an exorcism gone horribly wrong. Controlled and possessed by Satanic forces, Hannah Grace is smothered to death by her father. However, even when she’s a cold-rotting corpse, her body continues to serve as a conduit for evil to prevail.

For the new assistant stuck in the morgue, however, the deceased Hannah Grace proves to be a force of overwhelming evil. With Kirby Johnson, Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon, Stana Katic, Nick Thune, Jacob Ming-Trent, and Guy Clemens, ‘The Possession of Hannah Grace’ will leave you equally stunned with its depiction of unprecedented evil within the confines of the morgue.

5. The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Based on the real files of Father Gabriele Amorth, ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ follows the story of the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican and his face-off with demonic forces of unrivaled power. The movie is directed by Julius Avery and follows Amorth’s story into the deepest buried secrets of the Vatican. The movie features Russell Crowe, Laurel Marsden, Alex Essoe, Daniel Zovatto, Franco Nero, and Cornell John. So, if you found the ancient secrets that gave way to menacing evil in ‘The Offering,’ then ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ will interest you equally.

4. Morgue (2019)

On the cusp of losing everything, ‘Morgue’ follows the story of Diego Martinez, a security guard whose abysmal pay matches his cheap apartment and decrepit car. However, when a horrific accident leads him to work a night shift at the local morgue, he finds himself cloaked in horrifying mystery. The movie is directed by Hugo Cardozo and features Pablo Martinez, Fransico Ayala, Raul Rotela, Willy Villalba, and Abel Martinez. So if you enjoyed the inexplicable coming to life and using sinister methods to control the unborn child in ‘The Offering,’ then you will find ‘Morgue’ just as intriguing.

3. Attachment (2022)

The first feature debut of writer and director Gabriel Bier Gislason, ‘Attachment’ follows the story of two young women who are thrust into a supernatural discord arising from the misguided control and rituals of an Orthodox Jewish household. As the couple finds their new relationship meddled by supernatural elements, the movie follows the horror that results from disapproving mothers.

Starring Ellie Kendrick, Josephine Park, Sofie Grabol, David Dencik, Katrine Jensenius, and Lado Hadzic, ‘Attachment’ does not just move away from the formulaic bogeyman but also enraptures viewers with its unique narrative centered on Jewish traditions, making this the perfect movie for you to watch after, ‘The Offering.’

2. The Vigil (2019)

Yet another story that examines complex Jewish narratives, ‘The Vigil’ follows the story of transcendent familial guilt that morphs into the protagonist’s identity. The movie follows the story of Yakov, a young man who agrees to follow the ritualistic duties of a shomer and sit in vigil over a dead body. However, when he arrives at the dilapidated house, he finds himself confronting more than just traditions.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Keith Thomas and features Dave Davis, Lynn Cohen, Malky Goldman, Fred Melamed, Logan Macrae, Emilio Vitolo, and Ethan Stone. So if you enjoyed watching the old Hasidic Jew’s confrontation with evil in ‘The Offering,’ then you will find ‘The Vigil’ just as entertaining.

1. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

The movie follows the occult autopsy undertaken by a team of father and son coroners. The two conduct an autopsy of a beautiful murder victim named Jane Doe, only to be met by a number of bizarre clues and unimaginable secrets. Featuring Brian Cox, Emile Hirsch, Olwen Kelly, Ophelia Lovibond, Michael McElhatton, Mary Duddy, and Jane Perry, the movie is directed by Andre Ovredal. Like ‘The Offering,’ ‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’ will also uncover a compelling mystery that follows from a formulaic procedure, making it the perfect movie for you to watch next.

