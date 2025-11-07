Jim Trumbull Tribute on 9-1-1: Who is He?

Season 9 episode 5 of ‘9-1-1,’ with a Halloween-focused storyline, charts a narrative laced with sentimentality, highlighting the lingering effects of grief. The episode, titled ‘Día de los Muertos,’ finds the 118 dealing with a number of spooky emergency calls, one of which, involving a cultish church and controlling parents, compels Eddie to wrestle with his own faith. Simultaneously, as Buck moves into his new home, certain eerie happenings lead him to believe his house is haunted and that he’s living with the ghost of his former Captain, Bobby. The latter’s loss is further felt by Athena, his widow, who deals with Harry’s decision to pursue a future as a firefighter. As the storylines themselves remain steeped in the heavy themes of grief and loss, the episode’s end credits, which pay tribute to Jim Trumbull, find a similar somber footing.

Jim Trumbull Was an Integral Part of the 9-1-1 Behind-the-Scenes Crew

Jim Trumbull’s working relationship with ‘9-1-1′ began all the way back in 2021 when he first became a part of the crew behind the series’ production. He worked as the assistant to executive producers on the set for around 30 episodes across 4 seasons. Unfortunately, his collaboration with the show came to an end with season 7, episode 9, ‘Ashes, Ashes.’ Interestingly enough, Trumbull has worked with the ever-expanding universe of ‘9-1-1′ on another occasion. He also served as the assistant to executive producers on the spin-off series’ 9-1-1: Lone Star.’ Outside of the franchise, he has been a part of other exciting productions, including the 2017 film ‘Power Rangers,’ the TV movie ‘Dirty Dancing,’ and has a credit on multiple episodes of ‘American Horror Story.’

At the time of writing, no details surrounding Trumbull’s unfortunate passing have been made public. Even so, the tribute paid to the treasured crew member on ‘9-1-1’ honors the man’s life and work in a moving and heart-warming way. The choice to pay respect to him in ‘Día de los Muertos’ specifically seems to carry a sentimental reason. The episode itself extensively discusses the reality of grief and how it differs from person to person. For one, Bobby’s loss remains a thick presence throughout the narrative, affecting different characters in different ways. Yet, despite the tragedy of the loss, both Buck and Athena manage to find some solace in their grief. On the other hand, Eddie experiences the unexpected death of his abuela, Isabel Diaz. This paves the way for a poignant monologue about carrying our loved ones’ memories and keeping them alive in their death. As a result, the episode proves to be a beautiful tribute to Trumbull, who will undoubtedly be remembered by his friends, family, and loved ones for infinity to come.

Read More: Bob Broder Tribute on Georgie & Mandy: How Did He Die?