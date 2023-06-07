90 Day Fiance Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ is a reality television series that offers viewers a glimpse into the unique and often challenging journey of couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa. This visa is exclusively available to foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens, giving them 90 days to marry their American partners. Since its debut on January 12, 2014, the series has captivated audiences and has become a cultural phenomenon.

With nine seasons under its belt, ’90 Day Fiancé’ has spawned a range of spin-off shows, including ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,’ which follows couples after their marriage; ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ documenting couples who met online but haven’t started the K-1 visa process; and ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,’ where the American partner moves to their partner’s home country. It’s been some time since Season 1 aired, and fans of the show must be curios to know where their favorite contestants are now. In that case, we’ve got you covered.

Where Are Russ & Paola Now?

Paola and Russ Mayfield, one of the beloved couples from the first season of 90 Day Fiancé, faced their fair share of challenges in 2021. The couple experienced a period of uncertainty as Russ lost his job due to the pandemic, leaving Paola as the primary provider for their family since 2020. Determined to overcome their struggles, they made the decision to seek therapy and work on their relationship.

Fortunately, their efforts paid off, and Paola and Russ found a way to navigate their difficulties and stay together. In 2022, they continue to share a loving bond while raising their son, Axel. Excitingly, Russ revealed his aspirations to venture into voice-over acting, showcasing his talents in a new field. Meanwhile, Paola remains focused on her multifaceted career, which includes professional wrestling, modeling on Instagram, and serving as a fitness and nutrition coach.

Where Are Alan & Kirlyam Now?

Despite their preference for a low-profile life, Alan and Kirlyam Cox from 90 Day Fiancé season 1 continue to thrive in their relationship. In September 2022, they celebrated nine years of marriage, a testament to their enduring love and commitment to each other. Kirlyam, although not pursuing a modeling career as some other cast members have done, has found fulfillment in being a dedicated parent. On the other hand, Alan balances his role as a project manager at an engineering firm with his freelance work as a graphic designer.

Together, they have built a beautiful family of four members. Their sons, Liam, born in 2017, and Enzo, born in 2021, bring joy and love into their lives. Despite facing criticism from fans due to their significant age difference and meeting when Kirlyam was a teenager, Alan and Kirlyam choose to focus on their own happiness and their family’s well-being.

Where Are Louis & Aya Now?

In ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 1, Aya Gattone faced the significant challenge of leaving her home country, the Philippines, to start a new life in the United States with Louis Gattone. It was not an easy transition as she had to adapt to Louis’ lifestyle and navigate the complexities of blending into a new family dynamic. Despite the hurdles, Aya managed to build a strong bond with Louis and his two children, showing her resilience and willingness to make their relationship work.

After their marriage in 2014, Aya and Louis continued to build their family, welcoming two sons into the world. Giovanni arrived in 2018, followed by Stefano in November 2020. Their growing family brought joy and fulfillment to their lives. Unlike some cast members who actively pursue fame and exposure, Aya has chosen to keep her Instagram account private and stay away from the spotlight. Louis, too, rarely shares updates on his own social media platforms.

Where Are Mike & Aziza Now?

Mike Eloshway, a technical support specialist, and Aziza Eloshway, a student from Russia, had a unique journey on ’90 Day Fiancé.’ They initially connected on a language learning website, and their relationship blossomed from there. Mike eventually brought Aziza to Cleveland on a K-1 visa, paving the way for their future together. Fans of the show may recall Aziza’s hesitation in getting intimate with Mike initially. However, her feelings of jealousy after seeing him talking to another woman marked a turning point in their relationship. Despite their ups and downs, the couple decided to get married during the season, solidifying their commitment to each other.

In 2019, Mike and Aziza celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Olivia, bringing immeasurable joy to their lives. Aziza took to Instagram in October 2022, sharing a Reel that showcased their journey together. The series of photos spanning from 2013, when they first got married, up until 2022, featured precious moments with their little girl, highlighting their growth as a family.

