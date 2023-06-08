90 Day Fiance Season 2: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

’90 Day Fiancé’ is a popular reality TV series that premiered on TLC in January 2014 and has since become a phenomenon with nine seasons under its belt. The show revolves around couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, granting foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens 90 days to tie the knot. Over the years, the franchise has expanded with eighteen spin-offs, each offering a unique perspective on the couples’ journeys. The purpose of the K-1 visa is to provide time for the couple to make necessary arrangements and have a marriage ceremony within the 90-day timeframe. However, this journey is not without its challenges.

Couples featured on the show face various obstacles, including language barriers, culture shock, and the societal stigma associated with being perceived as “mail-order brides.” Additionally, they often encounter skepticism and scrutiny from friends and family members. The series delves into the complexities and emotional rollercoasters experienced by these couples as they navigate their relationships and strive to overcome the hurdles on their path to matrimony. If you are curious to know where the couples of Season 2 are, you’ve come to the right place.

Where Are Chelsea & Yamir Now?

Chelsea Macek, an American citizen, and Yamir Castillo from Nicaragua had an extraordinary encounter that would change their lives forever. It all began when Chelsea attended a concert where Yamir, a pop star, was performing. Little did they know that this meeting would lead them down a path filled with love, challenges, and, ultimately, a divorce. After their chance meeting, Chelsea and Yamir embarked on a journey together. Yamir left his home country to live in Illinois with Chelsea and her parents. They later made their way to Chicago, where Chelsea secured a job at an elementary school, and the couple decided to tie the knot in marriage.

Unfortunately, their relationship faced difficulties, and in 2016, Chelsea and Yamir went through a divorce. One of the significant factors contributing to their separation was Yamir’s rejection of Chelsea’s bisexuality, which proved to be an insurmountable obstacle for them. Following their divorce, Chelsea sought companionship and found love with a woman, which lasted until 2017. However, her romantic journey did not end there. Chelsea eventually found happiness with another partner, Daniel Colombo Verni, a helicopter mechanic. They exchanged vows and are now happily married. In terms of her professional life, Chelsea has taken a different path. She currently works at a medical marijuana dispensary located in Colorado Springs.

Where Are Danielle & Mohamed Now?

Danielle Mullins, an Ohio native, and her Tunisian partner, Mohamed Jabali, captivated audiences with their intense arguments and fiery relationship on ’90 Day Fiancé.’ Despite a significant age difference, with Mohamed being 15 years younger than Danielle, the couple met through an online chatroom. Throughout the show, viewers discovered troubling details about Danielle. It was revealed that she had been involved in fraudulent activities, including the use of fraudulent checks and someone else’s credit card without permission. Despite Danielle’s frequent threats of deportation, she failed to obtain an annulment from Mohamed and had to proceed with a divorce.

Following their separation, Danielle took part in the spin-off series, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life,’ in its second season. Meanwhile, as of 2022, she has pursued a career as a qualified nurse, demonstrating her determination to build a new life beyond the show. In contrast, Mohamed has maintained a low profile on social media, seemingly leading a single life as of 2022. Surprisingly, despite their tumultuous history, Danielle and Mohamed have revealed that they stay in regular contact through phone calls. This revelation has surprised fans, considering the high level of animosity they displayed during and immediately after their appearance in season 2.

Where Are Justin & Evelin Now?

Danielle Mullins, an Ohio native, and her Tunisian partner, Mohamed Jabali, captivated audiences with their intense arguments and fiery relationship on ’90 Day Fiancé.’ Despite a significant age difference, with Mohamed being 15 years younger than Danielle, the couple met through an online chatroom. However, Danielle’s children did not support their relationship, adding to the tension.

Throughout the show, viewers discover troubling details about Danielle. It was revealed that she had been involved in fraudulent activities, including the use of fraudulent checks and someone else’s credit card without permission. Despite Danielle’s frequent threats of deportation, she failed to obtain an annulment from Mohamed and had to proceed with a divorce. Following their separation, Danielle took part in the spin-off series, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life,’ in its second season. Meanwhile, as of 2022, she has pursued a career as a qualified nurse, demonstrating her determination to build a new life beyond the show.

In contrast, Mohamed has maintained a low profile on social media, seemingly leading a single life as of 2022. Surprisingly, despite their tumultuous history, Danielle and Mohamed have revealed that they stay in regular contact through phone calls. This revelation has surprised fans, considering the high level of animosity they displayed during and immediately after their appearance on season 2.

Where Are Brett & Daya Now?

Brett Otto, a single father, found love online with Daya De Acre, originally from the Philippines. Their connection was strong, and Daya decided to move to Washington to be with Brett. However, their journey together was not without its challenges. Brett, already a father to Cassidy from a previous relationship, faced financial struggles, and the couple initially lived with two of Brett’s friends.

Despite their financial difficulties, Brett and Daya persevered and eventually got married after the show ended. They formed a blended family, with Brett’s daughter from his previous marriage and their own daughter, who was born in 2017. The couple continued their reality TV journey by appearing on the spin-off series, ’90 Day Fiancé: Quarantined.’ During this time, it was revealed that Brett had lost his job due to the pandemic, and Daya was the primary breadwinner supporting their family.

Daya’s early days in America were marred by troubling experiences as she faced racism and discriminatory accusations from Brett’s family. Particularly, Brett’s mother accused her of using him for a Green Card. Additionally, the mother of Brett’s daughter from a previous relationship accused Daya of being solely interested in Brett for his money.

Despite the skepticism and challenges, Brett and Daya overcame the odds and tied the knot, even though Brett’s mother chose not to attend the ceremony. Today, the couple is blessed with a daughter named Isabella and has visited Daya’s family in the Philippines. Daya works as a medical technician at an assisted living facility and played a crucial role as an essential worker during the height of the pandemic.

Read More: 90 Day Fiance Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?