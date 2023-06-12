90 Day Fiance Season 5: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

The reality television series ’90 Day Fiancé’ delves into the lives of couples embarking on a remarkable journey of love and matrimony. It chronicles the unique challenges faced by these couples as they confront language barriers, culture shock, and the skepticism of friends and family. Within the 90-day timeframe, each couple must navigate the intricacies of wedding planning while signing crucial documents expressing their intent to marry.

With a perfect blend of excitement, romance, and nail-biting moments, Season 5 captivated viewers with its engaging storytelling and unforgettable cast. If you’re curious to know what your favorite couples from the fifth iteration are up to, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s begin then, shall we?

Where Are Elizabeth & Andrei Now?

When Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast introduced her Moldovan fiancé Andrei Castravet to her family in the United States, his “alpha male” demeanor and sense of entitlement clashed with their expectations. Despite becoming one of the least favored couples among viewers, Libby and Andrei remained unfazed by the opinions of others.

In 2019, the couple joyfully welcomed their daughter, Eleanor, adding to their growing family. They later had another son named Winston. Libby and Andrei’s journey continued to unfold on various spin-offs of the franchise, including appearances on ‘Happily Ever After’ Season 4, 5, 6, and 7. While their relationship has faced its fair share of challenges and criticisms, Libby and Andrei have embraced their roles in the reality TV realm, sharing their personal lives with viewers.

Where Are Evelyn & David Now?

Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño’s relationship drew attention due to their age difference, with Evelyn being 18 and David 27 when they got married. Many viewers doubted the longevity of their union. However, the couple defied expectations by staying together and maintaining a strong relationship.

After their appearance on Season 5 of the show, Evelyn and David relocated to Los Angeles in 2019 to support Evelyn’s pursuit of a music career. Evelyn achieved a significant milestone in her musical journey by reaching the Top 14 of ‘American Idol’ in the same year. The move to Los Angeles allowed the couple to explore new opportunities in the entertainment industry. However, in 2021, Evelyn and David announced that they had decided to go their separate ways, marking the end of their romantic relationship. While the announcement signaled a change in their status as a couple, both individuals continue to pursue their respective paths independently.

Where Are Molly & Luis Now?

Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez’s relationship faced skepticism from fans who suspected Luis of marrying Molly solely for a green card. Despite having a secret marriage, Molly and Luis eventually divorced. Luis remained in the United States and remarried in 2018, while Molly moved on to a new chapter in her life.

Currently, Molly is in a healthy relationship with her boyfriend, Kelly, who is a police officer. Their relationship brings her happiness and fulfillment. She also co-owns a lingerie business called LiviRae Lingerie with her close friend Cynthia Decker. However, their friendship reportedly ended after a disagreement regarding their involvement in the show ‘Pillow Talk’ and their LiviRae business. Molly’s divorce from Luis served as a motivation for her to focus on her personal health and weight loss journey. She gained popularity through ‘Pillow Talk’ alongside Cynthia, but unfortunately, their stint on the show did not last long.

Where Are David & Annie Now?

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan’s relationship faced significant challenges, particularly regarding David’s financial situation, which caused frustration for Annie. However, they chose to get married despite the difficulties. Since their appearance in Season 5, David and Annie have become fan favorites and have continued to be involved in the ’90 Day Fiancé’ franchise.

Their popularity has had a positive impact on their financial situation. Through the platform Cameo, they have earned $185,000 by selling personalized video messages to fans. David has also gained a significant following on social media, functioning as an online influencer and collaborating with various brands. He actively supports Annie’s business, Cooking with DNA, where they offer online cooking classes and sell Thailand-based oils and spices.

Annie, on the other hand, launched her own fashion line called Boom Bangkok in 2021 and has achieved success as an entrepreneur. The couple is actively engaged with the ’90 Day Fiancé’ community, appearing on the franchise’s YouTube channel where they host their own cooking show and participate in the show ’90 Day: Foody Call.’

Where Are Josh & Aika Now?

Josh and Aika’s relationship faced a significant challenge when it came to their differing desires regarding having children. Aika, at 36 years old, was eager to start a family, while Josh, at 43, had previously undergone a vasectomy. However, despite this obstacle, the couple decided to get married. Since then, Josh and Aika have remained together and have chosen not to start a family at this time. Despite this, they appear to be happy together based on their social media presence. They currently reside in Arizona and continue to build their lives as a couple.

Where Are Nicole & Azan Now?

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou’s relationship encountered significant difficulties right from the start, characterized by concerning behaviors and challenges. During their time on the show, Azan frequently engaged in body-shaming, urging Nicole to lose weight and expressing limited physical attraction towards her. Despite this, Azan still proposed to Nicole, even after she admitted to cheating.

As the seasons progressed, their relationship continued to face struggles. Azan appeared dissatisfied and disinterested in spending time with Nicole, despite her father’s efforts to support their relationship through visa sponsorship. Arguments and conflicts persisted between them. Eventually, in 2021, Nicole officially announced their permanent split following an extended stay together in Morocco during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Nicole has pursued her own path. She has found employment as a barista and has utilized the platform Twitch to supplement her income. Through Twitch, she engages with her audience and generates additional earnings. Despite the challenges and the end of her relationship with Azan, Nicole is focused on her personal and professional growth.

