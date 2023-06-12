90 Day Fiance Season 4: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘90 Day Fiancé‘ is a captivating reality television series that explores the unique journey of couples as they navigate the challenges of love and marriage within 90 days. With diverse backgrounds, these couples face language barriers, cultural differences, and the judgment of others who question the authenticity of their relationships as they race against time to plan their weddings and sign marriage intent documents, Season 4 delivered unexpected twists, heartwarming moments, and emotional hurdles that kept viewers hooked till the very end. So, if you’re curious about where your favorite couples are nowadays, we’ve got you covered.

Where Are Jorge & Anfisa Now?

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkipchenko’s relationship remains infamous within the ’90 Day Fiancé’ universe. Their connection began when the former met the Russian model online, luring her with promises of a luxurious lifestyle. However, when Jorge disclosed his financial situation, Anfisa allegedly responded with frequent physical and verbal abuse towards him. Despite their tumultuous dynamic, they salvaged their relationship and eventually tied the knot in a modest ceremony.

Predictably, the marriage between Jorge and Anfisa did not withstand the test of time. In 2018, the US native began serving a 2.5-year prison sentence for marijuana-related charges, and their divorce was arranged during his incarceration. Since then, Jorge has moved on and remarried a woman named Rhoda Blue. They have welcomed two children into their lives, starting a new chapter together.

On the other hand, Anfisa Arkipchenko seemingly remains single as of writing; she has found success as an influencer in various fields. She has established a thriving YouTube channel and works as a personal trainer, using her platform to share fitness tips and inspire her audience. Additionally, Anfisa has recently achieved a significant educational milestone by graduating from business school, further expanding her knowledge and skills in entrepreneurship.

Where Are Nicole & Azan Now?

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou’s relationship faced numerous challenges right from the beginning, with concerning signs evident from their initial appearances on the show. The latter frequently engaged in body-shaming, urging his partner to lose weight and expressing that he found her only “55% attractive.” Besides, despite Nicole’s admission of infidelity, Azan still proposed to her. Their relationship continued to struggle in subsequent seasons.

Azan appeared unhappy spending time with Nicole, even after her father co-sponsored his visa, and their arguments persisted. She eventually confirmed in 2021 that the couple had permanently split, following several months spent together in Morocco during the Covid-19 pandemic. As of 2022, Nicole has found employment as a barista and supplements her income by streaming on Twitch. This platform allows her to engage with her audience and generate additional earnings. Meanwhile, Azan has seemingly embraced privacy and has not shared any updates with fans.

Where Are Narkyia & Olulowo Now?

Olulowo, known for his outrageous lies on the show, initially claimed to live in Alabama, fabricated a story about the death of his child’s mother, and even posed as a Nigerian prince. However, the truth eventually emerged that he was residing in Vietnam. Narkyia, his partner, traveled there to assist him with his immigration documents. Despite the tumultuous beginning, the couple surprisingly reconciled their differences and tied the knot.

Even after the chaotic start of their relationship, Narkyia and Olulowo are still happily married. In 2021, they celebrated the arrival of their first child together, a daughter named Nifemi Denise. Narkyia lovingly refers to their daughter as “Lowo’s little twin,” highlighting the strong bond between father and daughter. On Olulowo’s Instagram account, it is evident that he is successfully blending his family, as he shares precious moments with his two children from previous relationships.

Where Are Matt & Alla Now?

Kentucky resident Matt Ryan’s connection with Ukrainian Alla Fedoruk has proven to be a remarkable journey. Initially meeting online, their paths diverged as they entered into separate marriages. However, fate brought the two back together years later after both experienced divorces. Since their reunion, Matt and Alla’s relationship has thrived.

As of writing, the couple remains happily together and appears to be flourishing. They have welcomed two children into their lives, a son and a daughter, further solidifying their bond as a family. Matt and Alla currently reside in Kentucky, where he works in automobile sales, contributing to their stable and fulfilling life together.

Where Are Chantel & Pedro Now?

Chantel Everett’s relationship with Pedro Jimeno began when they met during her vacation in the Dominican Republic. Their instant connection led to a quick engagement despite having only met three times. The pair’s whirlwind romance raised concerns within their respective families, but they managed to find a compromise by marrying in both the Dominican Republic and Chantel’s hometown of Atlanta. Their relationship and family dynamics were prominently featured on the spin-off series ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’

Eventually, the Everett family received their own spin-off show called ‘The Family Chantel.’ During this time, explosive and often physical conflicts between the two families arose, primarily revolving around Pedro’s financial support for his family in the Dominican Republic. Eventually, in 2022, Pedro and Chantel announced that their relationship had ended and they were pursuing a divorce. Their decision marked the conclusion of their turbulent journey on the reality TV series and signaled a new chapter for both individuals as they now navigate their lives separately.

Following Chantel and Pedro’s separation in April 2022, numerous rumors involved accusations of infidelity and physical violence. Moreover, in March 2023, there were speculations that the former was dating a new mystery man, yet there has been no confirmation from her on the same. While Chantel is busy building her career and spending time with her family, Pedro is focused on his real estate business and prefers keeping a low profile.

