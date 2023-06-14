90 Day Fiance Season 8: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

’90 Day Fiancé’ is a highly popular reality television series that premiered on TLC on January 12, 2014. The show chronicles the journeys of couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, a unique visa category available to foreign fiancés of US citizens. The premise revolves around the 90 days these couples have to marry each other once the foreign fiancé arrives in the United States. The K-1 visa is specifically designed to allow the foreign fiancé to travel to the US and live with their prospective American spouse. It’s been some time since Season 8 of the show aired, and fans must be curious to know where the couples are now. If you’re one of them, we’ve got you covered.

Where Are Andrew & Amira Now?

Andrew, a daycare worker, and Amira, a French-Egyptian woman, initially connected online and quickly became engaged when she visited the US during a trip to Las Vegas. However, the pandemic disrupted their plans to live together in the US on a K-1 visa, leading the couple to devise a loophole plan to meet in other countries. As of writing, Andrew is seemingly single and has taken the opportunity to focus on himself. He has reached out to his former fiancé to apologize, seeking to clear the air between them. Andrew has also been actively sharing updates with his social media followers, documenting his weight loss journey and venturing into new fashion endeavors.

Meanwhile, Amira has a new boyfriend, an unnamed American man, and fans have spotted her in Nevada. However, details regarding her new love interest and current immigration status remain unclear. According to Andrew, Amira might share more about these aspects of her life in a potential future season, possibly on the spinoff series ’90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.’ As the story unfolds, viewers may gain further insight into her journey and experiences after her tumultuous relationship with Andrew.

Where Are Brandon & Julia Now?

Brandon, a Virginia native, and Julia, hailing from Russia, embarked on their journey toward engagement after meeting on an online dating platform. Their love story took a unique turn when the former proposed to her during their first formal meeting in Iceland. The couple later returned to the US, specifically to Brandon’s family farm and home, where they faced the challenge of sharing space with his sometimes overbearing parents.

Throughout season 8, the couple navigated their way through tensions with their families and ultimately overcame these obstacles, culminating in their marriage. Since then, Brandon and Julia have been residing together in Richmond, Virginia, having moved out of his parents’ home in the countryside. Despite being labeled too immature by viewers during the season, the couple has been happily married and recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Brandon and Julia have found avenues to pursue their interests and careers as social media influencers, utilizing platforms like Cameo to interact with their fans and monetize their content.

Where Are Jovi & Yara Now?

Jovi, an American, had an unexpected encounter with Ukrainian Yara while traveling in Budapest. What started as a casual fling turned serious when she discovered she was pregnant. For them to be together, Jovi proposed to Yara, enabling her to live in the United States with him. However, their relationship faced significant challenges due to her miscarriage and his demanding job as an Underwater Robotics Professional, which required frequent travel and kept them apart for long periods, leading to considerable strain.

Following the conclusion of season 8 of ’90 Day Fiancé,’ the couple’s journey continued in ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ season 6, where they welcomed their daughter, Mylah, in 2020. Fortunately, Jovi’s job has not hindered his ability to spend time with his family, and he has taken on the role of a stay-at-home dad while Yara has pursued work opportunities.

Due to the challenges posed by the pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Yara has been unable to visit her family in her home country. However, the couple and their daughter traveled to Prague, where they reunited with her family. Not just that, Jovi and Yara have expressed their desire to renew their vows in a ceremony that includes all of their family members once travel becomes more feasible.

Where Are Mike & Natalie Now?

Mike and Natalie’s relationship began when they were asked to be godparents to a mutual friend’s baby. Their connection deepened as the former visited his partner in Ukraine, leading to a proposal. Nevertheless, the couple’s journey was filled with conflicts of their cultural differences and differing views on children. Although they did not marry by the end of the season, they reconciled and eventually tied the knot in 2020. Unfortunately, their marriage ultimately faced challenges, leading to their separation.

As of 2022, Mike and Natalie have chosen to go their separate ways after realizing that counseling was not enough to salvage their relationship. Now residing in St. Petersburg, Russia, Natalie has embraced her newfound independence and is actively exploring the single life. She is currently dating Josh Weinstein, the CEO of a modeling agency based in the United States. Despite the geographical distance, the two have formed a connection that transcends borders. Natalie is now focusing on her personal growth and navigating new relationships while residing in Russia. On the other hand, Mike is also looking forward to finding a partner who matches his sensibilities.

Where Are Rebecca & Zied Now?

49-year-old Georgia native Rebecca and Zied, 22 years her junior, initially connected online, leading to their introduction on the spinoff series '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.' The show documented the former's journey as she traveled to Tunisia to meet him in person for the first time. While Rebecca had faced scrutiny from viewers for editing her online photos, Zied embraced her true self, and their connection grew stronger as they ventured to her home state before eventually tying the knot in April 2020. As of writing, Rebecca and Zied are still happily together, marking their fourth anniversary as a couple. Through their updates on Instagram, they have shared glimpses of their continued journey. Rebecca remains committed to her career as a private detective and continues to be a devoted mother to her daughter from a previous marriage. With Zied now able to work due to his marriage visa, he has found employment at a furniture store. He has also undergone a hair and styling transformation, embracing a fresh look. Additionally, Zied has taken on the role of a stepfather to Rebecca's daughter, nurturing their blended family dynamic.

Where Are Stephanie & Ryan Now?

Stephanie and Ryan’s unconventional relationship began when they met during her vacation in Belize. Despite the significant age difference, they maintained contact, and she made multiple trips to see him. Still, their journey was marked by intense conflicts, including a substantial fight fueled by jealousy. In an attempt to retaliate, Stephanie confessed to having a sexual encounter with Ryan’s cousin. These tumultuous circumstances and the challenges posed by the pandemic prevented the couple from moving forward with their plans to marry.

Stephanie made allegations of sexual assault against Ryan during a heated argument on the show, although no criminal proceedings have been initiated yet. On top of it, in April 2021, she claimed that she and Ryan had broken up while filming season 8 and that most of her storyline on the show, including her affair with his cousin, was fabricated. As per recent reports, Ryan resides in Belize, where he has pursued modeling opportunities and shares promotional content on his Instagram account to sustain his livelihood.

Where Are Tarik & Hazel Now?

Tarik’s romantic journey with his Filipina girlfriend, Hazel, was initially documented in the series ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.’ After visiting her in her home country, he proposed to her, hoping to build a blended family that included his daughter from a previous relationship. However, the road to integration proved challenging for the couple during their appearance in season 8.

Unfortunately, Tarik and Hazel’s marriage ended in December 2021 after approximately a year of being together. While he has claimed on various occasions that they have rekindled their relationship, and even Hazel occasionally shares videos with him on her social media, there is no official confirmation from her regarding their current status.

