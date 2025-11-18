A.B. Quintanilla: Where is Selena Quintanilla’s Brother Now?

Directed by Isabel Castro, Netflix’s ‘Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy’ is a documentary that explores the significant impact of not only the Queen of Tejano music but also her band. It actually incorporates exclusive interviews with those closest to her and never-before-seen footage to really shine a light upon how their work changed the Latin music industry forever. Among them was A.B. Quintanilla, who started off as the bass guitarist of his sister’s band before evolving into the producer and songwriter responsible for some of her most iconic songs.

A.B. Quintanilla Has Always Credited His Father For Their Success

Abraham Isaac Quintanilla III, or A.B. Quintanilla, was born on December 13, 1963, in Washington as the oldest child of Marcella Ofelia Samora Quintanilla and Abraham Quintanilla Jr. However, he primarily grew up in Texas as the family relocated there shortly after, which is where they also welcomed both his younger sisters, Suzette Quintanilla and Selena Quintanilla. Little did any of them know at the time that the youngest of the three kids had such a gift for singing that their former musician father would soon push them to start a family band.

According to Abraham’s accounts, he was just randomly playing his guitar one day when Selena sat next to him and sta rted singing, giving him the idea of establishing Selena y Los Dinos. In fact, he was the one who bought A.B. his first bass before encouraging Suzette to become their drummer so that they could be a very self-fulfilling band and start playing as soon as possible. They had no idea this would inadvertedly bring them closer as a unit, help them get through hard times, and push them to be their best because they could see they were doing something important.

A.B. has always maintained that Selena was both the face and the life of the band since she wanted it most of all, even when they didn’t really speak Spanish despite making Tejano music. Therefore, they all gradually learned the language, and when they still didn’t find the level of success they were hoping for, he stepped up as a songwriter before evolving into a producer too. That’s when they had their first real hit, only for their father/manager to ask if they could actually do it again or if they would be a one-hit wonder, encouraging A.B. to keep going and create music magic.

A.B. Quintanilla Has Earned the Moniker of King of Kumbia

While Selena was definitely the Queen of Tejano, her brother ended up being the King of Kumbia after starting off by incorporating such traditional Latin beats into some of their songs. He had no idea it would reach the level it did, so he continued to find unique ways to stretch the genre and combine different rhythms, all the while remaining true to their American-Mexican roots. Therefore, over the course of a decade, he featured in or helped create 13 albums with Selena, toured with the band every step of the way, and was even ready to produce her first English-language album.

Unfortunately, though, everything turned upside down on March 31, 1995, as 23-year-old Selena was shot and killed by a fan turned employee after an argument about financial discrepancies. It thus comes as no surprise that A.B. subsequently took a break from music to grieve – it was almost unimaginable for the “Amor Prohibido” co-writer to make music without his sister. However, upon realizing that he needed a creative outlet and that she would have definitely wanted him to continue because music is where their passion always lay, he returned with the band Kumbia Kings.

The Kumbia Kings made a name for themselves at both a national and an international level by making music that blended traditional tunes with pop, but A.B ended up leaving in 2006. That’s the same year he established another group called Kumbia All Starz alongside Selena’s widower, Chris Perez, only to rebrand as Elektro Kumbia in 2016 before changing the name back in 2017. Since then, with 18 albums with his kumbia bands as well as additional producer credits under his belt, A.B. has signed with D Luna Music – in 2024 – to further expand his reach and creative prowess.

A.B. Quintanilla is a Happily Married Father of 7

While A.B. has almost always found incredible success in music from the get-go, things have sadly been drastically different for him in terms of his love life, as he has been married 5 times. He was with his first wife, Evangelina Almeida, from 1966 to 2000, before tying the knot for the second time with Heather Grein in 2002. They divorced in 2004, just for him to marry Brenda Lee Ramírez later that same year. Unfortunately, this relationship didn’t last either as they endured some ups and downs before getting divorced in 2009 after separating for good two years prior. A.B. then married Rikkie Leigh Robertson in 2011, but sadly, their relationship didn’t last either as they divorced in 2017.

A.B. has since found love with an Argentine woman named Ángela Orellano, also known as Anjelah Orellano, whom he believes to be his forever partner, given how steady they have been going. They tied the knot in 2019, and they have since been living in matrimonial bliss, as made evident through his social media platforms. Moreover, and more importantly, he is a father of seven, who has always been his priority because he understands what a steady paternal and family unit means. Apart from music and his family, it appears as if A.B. is also determined to keep Selena’s legacy alive, which is why he never hesitates to shine a light upon their time together. Honestly, we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for him next.

