A House of Dynamite Ending Explained: Does the President Order a Nuclear Strike?

Netflix’s ‘A House of Dynamite‘ is a political thriller that puts the audience on the hot seat, where they witness the exponential escalation of a situation that becomes more apocalyptic by the minute. Told from several perspectives, the story begins with an unknown missile, originating from somewhere in the Pacific, and heading towards America. While at first it seems that the danger can be averted through several measures put in place, the situation gets worse. It falls on the people watching the whole thing unfold in front of their eyes to decide what to do next, while at the same time, it seems that the fate of the world has already been sealed, and they are all helpless pawns in whatever happens next. SPOILERS AHEAD.

A House of Dynamite Plot Synopsis

‘A House of Dynamite’ begins with a group of soldiers stationed at Fort Greely, who discover that an unidentified missile has entered American airspace. The situation alarms them because the missile, which seems to have been launched from somewhere in the Pacific, should have been flagged before it showed on their monitors. This also means that without knowing where and when the launch took place, they cannot pin down its origin. At first, they believe that it is a test missile, but as they follow its speed and trajectory, they realize that it is a nuclear missile and, if not stopped, it will hit a major American city. The clock is already ticking with only eighteen minutes or so before the missile finds its target.

As soon as they find out about the missile, the soldiers at Fort Greely pass the information forward, and it reaches the Situation Room in White House, where Captain Olivia Walker monitors the situation. She patches a call where all the top officials of the country, including the President, discuss the situation and the steps that they should take. Meanwhile, Greely launches two interceptors, one of which fails to deploy. As the other closes in on the missile, it is believed the impact between the two will lead the nuclear missile to vaporize mid-air and prevent any major fallout. Walker assures her colleagues that everything will turn out fine, but then, the impact never happens, which means that the missile is still on course.

Alongside Greely and the Situation Room, we also follow Deputy National Security Advisor Jake Baerington, who gives his two cents about how to handle the situation. He is deeply in favor of de-escalation and establishes contact with the Russians, who claim that they are not behind the attack. Jake tries to tell the President to wait and not make any decision in haste, but at the same time, United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM) General Brady reveals that this is the time to take pre-emptive measures, or they have already lost the war. The situation is further inflamed by the revelation that several other nuclear powers, including but not limited to Russia and China, have engaged their defenses. It falls on the President to decide what to do next.

Is Reid Dead? Why does the SecDef Kill Himself?

One of the people who is at the heart of the discussion is Secretary of Defense Reid Baker. While he is updated on the situation, he is shocked to discover that one of the three potential targets of the missile is Chicago. At first, there is some uncertainty over where the missile could land, but eventually, Chicago becomes its only target. This is particularly shocking for Reid because his daughter lives in Chicago. As it becomes clear that there is no stopping the missile, especially after the interceptor fails to make an impact, Reid realizes that he is going to lose his daughter. Only seven or so minutes are left before Chicago meets the force of the nuclear warhead headed towards it, and Reid tries to use this small window to get his daughter out. He asks his secretary to find a helicopter close to Chicago while he tries to call his daughter.

The problem is that he and his daughter have become somewhat estranged since his wife’s death. So, even when she does pick up the call, he doesn’t get the opportunity to warn or to give her an escape plan. Rather, he spends the few minutes he has with her, talking about her life. He is happy to discover that she is dating someone, and the call ends on a hopeful note. Moments later, the security detail shows up to evacuate him from his office and take him to the bunker, like all the other Designated Evacuees. However, as they walk towards the helicopter, Reid doesn’t pay any attention to his ride and keeps walking till he is at the edge of the roof and then jumps from it, ending his life.

Reid’s decision reflects the sense of doom that is felt by almost all people who have been following the situation since the beginning and who know where it is headed. As Secretary of Defense, Reid’s presence is critical to figuring out the next steps, but considering that his daughter is most likely dead, he is not interested in anything anymore. Of course, Reid could have waited, hoping that the missile missed the city and hit the lake, or that the weapon turned out to be faulty and didn’t really explode. In that case, there is a good chance that his daughter could have survived. However, Reid is not in the headspace to confront the possibility that the weapon does its job, obliterating Chicago and killing his daughter, along with millions of other people. He is already grieving his wife. He doesn’t want to grieve his daughter, too, which is why he steps off the ledge, ending his story.

Is Chicago Destroyed? Does America Retaliate?

While unfolding over the course of two hours, ‘A House of Dynamite’ technically covers the events that transpire in half an hour. This is the timeline within which the presence of the missile becomes known, attempts are made to stop it, and a mournful acceptance takes hold as it becomes clear that things are way beyond anyone’s control now. It is confirmed that the missile is headed for Chicago, and while there is a good chance that the city will burn, there is also hope that things might turn out differently. It is mentioned several times by different people that the nuclear weapon aboard the missile could turn out to be a dud, which wouldn’t be surprising, as it has happened before. Or, it could fall into Michigan Lake and, to some extent, control the damage. All of that, however, is conjecture, and the movie does not reveal Chicago’s fate.

At the same time, pressure mounts on the President to decide whether or not to go forward with a retaliatory strike, and if so, what should be the target. The film doesn’t resolve that issue either, and there is a good reason for that. The point of the movie is to stir the fear and uncertainty that comes with living in a world full of nuclear weapons at the hands of the powers that are beyond the control of normal people. While the people of America, especially Chicago, remain blissfully unaware of the fate that is approaching them, it falls on experts, bureaucrats, and politicians to decide the course of action that could save the world or destroy it. What makes it even more worrying is the fact that the one person who has the ultimate authority to make that call isn’t really prepared for it. Despite being a good person, the President struggles to make a decision, knowing that one wrong move could cost millions of people their lives.

While some suggest that he take preemptive action, there are others who advise him to hold back and try to take a peaceful way out. It is presumed that the viewers would also be divided in their opinion about what the President should do, which is why the ending is intentionally left open-ended, letting people contemplate the situation, putting them in the shoes of the President, and asking them what they would do. Still, if someone wants a clear-cut answer to what happens next, the film leaves breadcrumbs that suggest that the worst may have happened. To begin with, when the President gives his code and is asked to give orders, we see that the file in his hand is opened at the red colored page, which indicates that he is considering the plan that launches an all-out attack on all the nuclear-armed countries and hits them where it hurts. There is also the last scene, where we see people heading towards the bomb shelter.

What Happens to Anna Park and Cathy Rogers? Where are They Going?

The last scene of ‘A House of Dynamite’ shows hundreds of people, including Anna Park, the NSA national intelligence officer, and Cathy Rogers, the FEMA official, heading towards a bunker. All of these people are Designated Evacuees (DE), which means that in case of any emergency, they are the first ones to be taken out of harm’s way and into a safe space. The reason for their status as DE most likely has to do with the specifications of their jobs, which means that protecting them becomes crucial in a time of crisis. People like Anna Park and Cathy Rogers are experts in their fields, and in some ways, perhaps, are indispensable, especially in times of crisis.

Protecting them is a priority, which is why they get to be taken to the bunker where they can ride out the nuclear war, while most others are left behind. Apart from revealing the fates of Anna and Cathy, the last scene also serves as a strong argument in favor of the fact that the situation has escalated. By this time, it is clear that more than twenty minutes have passed, which means that Chicago, America, and the world’s fate have already been sealed. The fact that they are all still in a state of panic and are desperate to get inside the bunker suggests that the worst has happened.

The country is at war, and they are trying to get to the shelter before a bomb drops on them. The flight of two jets over the sky also shows that the country is in war mode, and there is no going back now. This theory can also be confirmed from the fact that, as the music plays over the credits, the sounds of explosions can be heard in the background. This means that an earlier assumption made by several characters is correct: the missile headed towards Chicago was just a first strike in a coordinated attack, and more missiles have made their way towards America. At the same time, it can also be an indication of the fact that the President did go forward with the retaliatory strike, and the end of the world, as we know it, has begun.

