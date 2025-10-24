Where Was A House of Dynamite Filmed? All Shooting Locations

The political thriller movie ‘A House of Dynamite’ pins the United States of America against an incoming nuclear missile threat. When the radars at Fort Greely, Alaska, detect an unidentified nuclear missile heading for Chicago, the true colors of the preparedness of national security authorities come into view. Told from multiple perspectives, the Kathryn Bigelow directorial shows how various people in the heavyweight positions, including the President of the US (Idris Elba), a senior duty officer (Rebecca Ferguson) in the White House Situation Room, and a crew commander (Anthony Ramos) at an Alaskan military facility, try to make sense of the dire situation.

As the realization of utter helplessness sets in, safety becomes the most challenging race against time for the US government, which has less than 20 minutes to find out who is responsible for the attack and how to stop it. The fear of death and destruction is showcased in a quintessential Kathryn Bigelow manner, with immersive visuals capturing the tension that increases with every passing second.

A House of Dynamite Filming Locations

‘A House of Dynamite’ was filmed mainly in New Jersey, specifically in Hudson County, Essex County, Mercer County, Monmouth County, Passaic County, and Somerset County. Additional scenes were also shot in Kenya and Iceland. Principal photography reportedly began in the third week of September 2024 and continued for almost three months before wrapping up in the second week of December the same year. During an interview with CBS News, Bigelow spoke about her fascination with human vulnerability, a theme that has been a consistent element in all her movies, especially ‘A House of Dynamite.’ “I grew up in an era when we had to hide under our desks in the case of an atomic bomb…so I suppose I was sort of imprinted early on with the prospect of nuclear war,” she stated.

Hudson County, New Jersey

In Hudson County, the crew went to Jersey City, the county seat, where it utilized the resources of the Cinelease Studios. Located at 21 Caven Point Avenue, the studio offers three purpose-built sound stages totaling over 65,600 square feet. The White House Situation Room, military command centers, and underground bunkers were recreated to film dedicated scenes. An apartment set was used to depict one in Chicago, the target of the missile in the movie. Many scenes were also taped in the town of Kearny. Local casting calls were made during the summer of 2024, asking for military veterans as background actors and extras as government workers, golfers, and people at a basketball game.

Essex County, New Jersey

In Essex County, the production team set up shop in Newark, AKA the Brick City, the county seat. The Prudential Center, located at 25 Lafayette Street, was utilized to tape several shots. The multipurpose indoor arena boasts 18,000 seats. It serves as the home of the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League and the New York Sirens of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. A sequence showing the presidential motorcade was also recorded around the arena.

Mercer County, New Jersey

Mercer County was a major shooting location for ‘A House of Dynamite.’ The crew went to Trenton, the capital city of New Jersey, and the county seat. The New Jersey State House at 125 West State Street doubled for the Pentagon and the Capitol Building. Sections of Route 29 were used to film scenes of the presidential motorcade, serving as substitutes for streets in Washington, D.C. Additional scenes were lensed at the Trenton State Police Helipad at John Fitch Way.

In Ewing, several police and government building exteriors were captured on camera. The Civil Air Patrol Twin Pine Composite Squadron at 241 Scotch Road doubled for Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The New Jersey State Police Division Headquarters at 1040 River Road was used as a service road to Raven Rock Mountain Complex, aka Site R, or “The Rock,” a military nuclear bunker facility, which, in reality, is located in Pennsylvania.

The interiors of the State Police’s Division Headquarters Regional Operations and Intelligence Center at 2 Schwarzkopf Drive, were used to capture key scenes set in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) base in Washington, D.C. Some shots were also taken at the New Jersey Public Health, Environment, and Agricultural Laboratories, located at 3 Schwarzkopf Drive. The State Police Airport Hangar, which lies on the Jack Stephan Way, doubled as the roof of the Pentagon and the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Monmouth County, New Jersey

Monmouth County also served as a filming base. Sequences set in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, were taped at the Guggenheim Memorial Library, located at 400 Cedar Avenue in West Long Branch. The use of Moscow enabled the creators to raise the stakes of the drama and the thrill. The 34,000-square-foot library is part of Monmouth University. The crew also used the interior of a building on Monmouth Road as a medical office.

Passaic County, New Jersey

The crew also went to Wayne, a township in Passaic County, to film a handful of scenes. Preakness Hills Country Club at 1050 Ratzer Road doubled for the White House and Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. Built in 1926, the gorgeous club offers a scenic golf course, luxurious dining facilities, world-class cuisine, and picturesque surroundings. It provides experienced event experts for social and corporate events and can accommodate upto 280 guests.

Somerset County, New Jersey

In Somerset County, the United States Golf Association building at 77 Liberty Corner Road doubled as the West Wing of the White House in the film. The West Wing houses the Oval Office, the Situation Room, the Cabinet Room, and the Roosevelt Room. In other words, it is where all the action takes place. The similarity the association building shares with the West Wing makes it an apt choice for filming scenes set inside the latter.

Kenya

The production team went to Kenya for additional shots too. In the movie, the president’s wife is on a safari in Kenya, which, in all probability, brought the crew there. The country is world-renowned for its wildlife, natural landscapes, and vibrant culture. It has over 50 national parks and natural reserves, including the Maasai Mara National Reserve, the Samburu National Reserve, the Buffalo Springs National Reserve, and the Tsavo West National Park. Some of the famous landmarks are Fort Jesus in Mombasa, the Nairobi National Museum in Nairobi, Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake and the world’s second-largest freshwater lake, and the Jomo Kenyatta Mausoleum in Nairobi, the final resting place of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya’s first president.

Iceland

Bigelow also captured a few scenes in Iceland. The beautiful country is known for its volcanoes, glaciers, waterfalls, and hot springs. It is a must-visit destination for travelers due to its Northern Lights and Midnight Sun. Some of the most popular places to visit in the Nordic island country include the Vestrahorn mountain near the black sand beaches, the Skógafoss waterfall, Diamond Beach, Mulagljufur Canyon, and Stuðlagil Canyon.

