A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4 Recap: Does Dunk Find Six Knights?

The previous episode of HBO’s ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ ended with a shocking revelation for Dunk. It turns out that the boy who’d been serving as his squire is no mere commoner, but a prince. On top of that, Dunk attacked Prince Aerion for assaulting Tanselle and her crew, and now, he must face the consequences of laying a hand on the Blood of the Dragon. The fourth episode begins with Dunk in a cell where his only companion is a rat seeking shelter from the rain. When the doors finally open, Egg walks in. He reveals that he is Prince Aegon and didn’t set out to deceive Dunk. He just wanted to be someone’s squire, and Dunk happened to be there. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dunk is Challenged to a Trial by Seven

Aegon, aka Egg, was supposed to come to the tourney as the squire of his brother, Daeron, who has more interest in drinking and absolutely no interest in jousting. Daeron had planned for them to hide away at the inn until the tourney ended, but then Dunk came along, and Egg decided to join him instead. He also mentions it was Daeron’s idea to shave his head so he wouldn’t be identified as a Targaryen. The boy informs Dunk that Prince Baelor wants to see him, and the meeting reveals that another charge has been levied against Dunk. It turns out that Maekar found Daeron at the inn, but when Egg was nowhere to be found, Daeron claimed that some rogue knight had kidnapped his younger brother.

Fortunately, Prince Baelor has more sense than his entire family combined, and he knows that poor Ser Duncan the Tall has gotten entangled in something he had no idea of. He chides Egg for not coming to him when Aerion attacked the puppeteers. He also asks Dunk how good a knight he is, because his only alternative to getting his limbs cut off is to fight for himself. He suggests Dunk go for a trial by combat, where his chances will be low, given how skilled Aerion is, but at least, he will have a chance. Sure enough, Dunk claims his right to trial by combat, but Aerion does him one better. He asks for the trial by seven, which means both sides must get six knights each, and the team that wins will have their justice.

Maekar wonders if his son really is so cowardly that he cannot face a hedge knight on his own, but Aerion counters that this trial will also resolve Daeron’s accusation of kidnapping. However, both Maekar and Baelor know that Aerion did it because he knows Dunk doesn’t know anyone, making it almost impossible for him to find six knights who will fight for him. Dunk, too, is aware of this, but he has no other option. Just when he seems to have resigned to his fate, Raymun Fossoway finds him. He takes Dunk back to his camp for a meal, where his cousin, Steffon, agrees to fight for Dunk because he hates the Targaryens so much. That leaves Dunk to find five more knights before the dawn.

Dunk Struggles to Sway Knights to His Cause

Having one knight by his side gives Dunk hope, which is bolstered by the arrival of Egg. When Dunk asks why he is there, the boy replies that he is his squire and it is his duty to accompany him to the joust the next day. He also updates Dunk that Maekar has decided to fight by his son’s side, and will be joined by Daeron and three Kingsguards who accompanied them to Ashford Meadow. Egg is accompanied by Daeron, whom Dunk attacks and is ready to kill, stating that he can only be killed once. Daeron apologises for blaming him for Egg’s disappearance, but when his father found him, he had to answer something, and in that moment, Dunk was what came to his mind.

To make up for his mistake, Daeron tells Dunk that he will intentionally fall off his horse so he will have one less knight to worry about. Egg, meanwhile, assures him that he can talk to other knights and persuade them to his cause. Before leaving, Daeron privately talks with Dunk, where he reveals he had dreamt about Dunk, who mentions that he had said it back at the inn as well. Daeron reveals that his dreams tend to come true, and in this one, he saw Dunk with a large dead dragon. It is too vague for Dunk to make heads or tails of it, he takes it as a sign that perhaps he is meant to win the next day.

While Egg leaves to sort out the matter of the knights, Dunk goes to Tanselle’s tent. Steely Pate tells him that she and her party have already left for Dorne because they thought it better to stay out of sight from the drama that is to unfold now. Before leaving, she left his armor with Steely Pate, who reveals that he made a few changes to make the armor heavier but stronger than before. Looking at the sunset and the falling star on his shield, Dunk wonders if it is an omen of his death. However, Steely Pate assures him that the elm is still standing tall and the leaves point towards the arrival of summer, which definitely points towards good things. In exchange for reinforcing his shield, he charges Dunk just one copper, showing that he supports him in his fight.

Dunk Makes Unlikely Bedfellows in the Trial for Justice

With the break of dawn, Dunk must confront his fate. Thanks to Egg, he gets more knights on his side. Ser Lyonel Baratheon has joined him because the trial by seven hasn’t happened in a long time, and he doesn’t want to miss a chance at glory and the opportunity to beat the Kingsguards in their white gowns. Ser Humfrey Hardyng has also joined his side because of what happened in the joust the last day. While his leg is still injured, he is well enough to fight on the horse. This is his chance to get back at Aerion and what he did to him and his horse. Ser Humfrey Beesbury also joins them as a favor to Egg, and so does the one-eyed Ser Robyn Rhysling, who is fighting for justice.

Now, Dunk needs only one more knight on his side. However, when Steffon rides in, he reveals he has joined Aerion’s side because the prince offered him lordship. This means that Dunk now needs two more knights on his side, which seems next to impossible at this point. Raymun is so angry at his cousin for betraying them that he offers to fight for Dunk, but for that, he needs to be knighted. He asks Dunk to knight him then and there, but Dunk hesitates. Lyonel encourages him to do it, but Dunk’s hesitation persists, and eventually, he is called by Lord Ashford. So, Lyonel takes over the task and knights Raymun. It still leaves one more knight, and Lord Ashford makes it clear that without it, he will be deemed guilty of his crimes.

Dunk takes one last chance and gives a rousing speech about duty and honor, and how he was just following his duty as a knight when he defended the puppeteers. At one point, one man in the crowd stands up, but he farts, making it clear that no one is going to take a chance to go against the Targaryens. Right when Dunk seems doomed, a gate opens, and a knight comes riding towards him. It turns out to be Prince Baelor, who has decided to join Dunk’s side. When Maekar pointedly tells him that he would be fighting his own family, Baelor points out that Dunk was simply doing his job as a knight, and now, it is his turn to fight for him and serve justice. Baelor’s decision surely tips the scales in Dunk’s favor, but the fight is yet to happen, and there is a good chance that it’s going to get bloodier and more violent than anyone could have imagined.

