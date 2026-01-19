Who is Lyonel Baratheon? Who Plays Him in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

HBO’s ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ presents a new chapter in the story of Westeros. Sandwiched between the events of ‘House of the Dragon‘ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ it follows the story of a young hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk, and his adventures as he travels the Seven Kingdoms with his squire, Egg. The series begins with a tourney at Ashford Meadow, which is attended by knights from all over Westeros. Dunk is warned that the tourney is no place for a fake knight because some of the most accomplished knights are going to participate in it. One of them is Ser Lyonel Baratheon. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lyonel Baratheon is the Ancestor of Robert Baratheon

Representing House Baratheon in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ is Lyonel Baratheon, the heir to Storm’s End. He is known as one of the most fearsome warriors of his time, but what sets him apart is his habit of laughing loudly, particularly at his opponents, which earned him the nickname “the Laughing Storm.” His hearty laugh is a representative of his character, as he is an open-hearted man whose friendly behaviour has made him popular with the common folk. His affability is on full display in the first episode of ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ where his first encounter with Dunk, who is a nobody at the time of their meeting, ends with Dunk sitting next to him and discussing his future as a knight.

Without revealing much, it would be safe to say that he ends up playing a significant role in what happens next in Ser Duncan the Tall’s story. Eventually, Lyonel becomes the Lord of Storm’s End during the reign of King Aegon V Targaryen. He is one of the most loyal supporters of the king, and the king betroths his son, Prince Duncan, to Lyonel’s daughter. However, Prince Duncan pulls a Robb Stark-move and falls in love with someone else, a common girl named Jenny of Oldstones, and marries her. This angers Lyonel, but unlike Walder Frey, he expresses his anger in a full-on rebellion rather than executing a Red Wedding. Eventually, things cool down between Lyonel and the king, with the latter betrothing his daughter, Rhaelle, to Lyonel’s heir, Ormund.

Ormund and Rhaelle have a son named Steffon, who eventually has three sons of his own- Robert, Stannis, and Renley. This means that Lyonel could be the great-grandfather of Robert Baratheon, who later stages a rebellion of his own, decimates House Targaeryn, and becomes the King of Westeros. This connection, however, is not yet confirmed because while Ormund is named Lyonel’s heir, it is not confirmed whether they are father and son. In any case, Lyonel remains a key figure in the Baratheon family tree, and his arrangement with Aegon V to have Ormund and Rhaelle married eventually gives legitimacy to Robert, whom the Maesters crown the king following the rebellion because he had Targaryen blood in him.

Daniel Ings Brings Lyonel Baratheon’s Chaotic Goodness to Life

Daniel Ings plays the role of Lyonel Baratheon in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’ The British actor, who revealed his surname is Viking and “an actual word referring to a marshy swampland,” is known for his work in TV shows like ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘Lovesick,’ ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ and ‘The Crown.’ He has also appeared in films like ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ and ‘The Marvels.’ Ings developed a love for movies at a young age, crediting his father for developing his interest in cinema by taking him to a local video rental store. His passion was further ignited in school, where he worked on productions of ‘Amadeus’ and ‘Lord of the Flies.’ This experience eventually led him to win a place in the National Youth Theatre. Later, he studied at Lancaster University.

Apart from his work in movies and television, Ings has also made a name for himself on the stage. He has played Howl in ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ at Southwark Playhouse, Victor Frankenstein in ‘Frankenstein’ at the National Theatre, and in ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ at Theatre Royal Haymarket. With ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ he enters the world of Westeros. He revealed that he didn’t have to think too much before accepting the role. He was excited to join a world that already has a dedicated fanbase.

As for playing Lyonel, he wanted “to try and create a character that would inject some chaos and some anarchic fun and bon vivant energy into Westeros.” He found it easier to slip into Lyonel’s skin because the show’s creators were open to improvising and figuring out how the scenes work and the characters develop. In addition to HBO’s high-profile show, he has several exciting new projects lined up for released, including Shawn Levy’s ‘Star Wars: Starfighter.’

