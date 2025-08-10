12 Shows Like Game of Thrones on Netflix Right Now

Based on ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ by George R. R. Martin, ‘Game of Thrones’ is an epic tale of power, deception, murder, war, white walkers, direwolves, and dragons. The David Benioff and D. B. Weiss creation chronicles the rivalries between powerful houses in the Seven Kingdoms (Westeros). The Iron Throne, seat of the Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, is viewed with intrigue as several players try to conquer it, through both blood and brains. The fantasy mystery drama series is mainly narrated around House Stark, led by Lord Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), House Lannister, headed by Lord Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), and House Targaryen, headed by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), which finds itself in danger of isolation in Essos, far away from the seat of power.

As the families of Westeros continue to battle through schemes and alliances, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the illegitimate son of Lord Stark, and his fellow men of the Night’s Watch discover that there are greater threats lurking beyond The Wall in the North. If you are a fan of the popular series and its themes, these shows, similar to ‘Game of Thrones,’ will keep you hooked on Netflix.

12. Norsemen (2016-2020)

The historical Norwegian dramedy series ‘Norsemen’ or ‘Vikingane’ is a lighthearted take on the culture of Vikings. Set during the turbulent period of the 8th century, it chronicles the struggles of people belonging to the warrior clan. Unlike other shows related to the same culture, the portrayal here is more focused on comedy and the hilarious situations that the characters get into while trying to prove their valor as warriors. Chieftain Olav (Henrik Mestad) attempts to lead his people towards greatness, but realizes that it is not easily achieved. Despite being tonally different from ‘Game of Thrones,’ the Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen creation contains elements of war, rivalries, and politics that connect the two shows. Both stories feature a desire for power, the idea of clan loyalty, and the courage of people in facing danger. The show can be watched here.

11. Luna Nera (2020)

Netflix’s ‘Luna Nera’ is based on the novel series ‘Le città perdute’ by Tiziana Triana, who also served as co-creator alongside Francesca Manieri and Laura Paolucci. The Italian historical drama series narrates the tale of Ade Bruno (Antonia Fotaras) and her brother Valente (Giada Gagliardi) in medieval Italy, finding themselves on the run from the Benandanti, who are known to be witch hunters. The protagonist becomes entangled in deep trouble due to the social obsession with witches and their abilities. As the story moves forward, the young witch Ade realizes that she has to face greater challenges to redeem herself. Resembling ‘Game of Thrones,’ the series features fantasy elements, while also exploring the nature of individuals who are born with special abilities. The main characters in both shows struggle to find their place in the world, but must step up when their survival is on the line. The medieval atmospheric vibes and tonality connect the two narratives. It can be watched on Netflix.

10. The Letter for the King (2020)

Created by William Davies, ‘The Letter for the King’ is a British and Dutch historical drama series on Netflix that follows the story of Tiuri (Amir Wilson), a young knight who finds himself in danger when he is tasked to be the deliverer of an important letter to the King. The story delves into his trials and tribulations, as he must pass treacherous paths to achieve his objective. Based on the Dutch novel ‘De brief voor de koning’ by Tonke Dragt, the narrative delves into the themes of courage and loyalty during a time of war. On the lines of ‘Game of Thrones,’ it features characters that are threatened by the political scheming around them, while also commenting on the morality of war. The luscious landscapes seen in both stories add to their authenticity and charm, connecting the two. The show can be viewed here.

9. Cursed (2020)

Based on the eponymous illustrated novel by creators Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, Netflix’s ‘Cursed’ is a fantasy drama series that revolves around the life of a young girl named Nimue (Katherine Langford). The narrative follows the journey of the protagonist as she goes through the trials and tribulations of growing up, while being endowed with a discreet gift connected to her birth. The storyline deals with prophecies, supernatural abilities, and the quest for power. Akin to ‘Game of Thrones,’ it focuses on the journey of characters who must embrace their identity by overcoming perilous odds. The atmospheric intrigue and flavor of Westeros are reflected in the series. It can be streamed on Netflix.

8. Kingdom (2019-2020)

Netflix’s historical drama series ‘Kingdom’ follows the tale of a prince named Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) in the Joseon dynasty in Korea. Based on the webtoon series ‘The Kingdom of the Gods’ by Kim Eun-hee, who also served as co-creator alongside Yang Kyung-il, it chronicles the struggles, politics, and journeys of characters in a dangerous time and space in Korea’s history. Due to the health issues faced by the monarch, his succession becomes a matter of great concern, which leads to further threats of war. Akin to the spirit of ‘Game of Thrones,’ it delves into the intrigues of the elite, the courage of individuals, and the politics of violence and greed that threaten to endanger the world. Both shows have a medieval flavor that leads to stunning visuals. It can be viewed here.

7. Barbarians (2020-2022)

Created by Andreas Heckmann, Arne Nolting, and Jan Martin Scharf, Netflix’s ‘Barbarians’ or ‘Barbaren’ is a historical drama series that follows the complex life of Arminius (Laurence Rupp), a Roman-trained officer of Germanic birth, serving in the Roman Army that occupies his homeland. However, it is revealed that he was born to the very tribe that he’s now raiding as an enemy. The protagonist finds himself questioning his loyalties to the people who raised him and the people he was born to. Inspired by real battles in history, especially that of the Teutoburg Forest, the narrative delves into the themes of courage, loyalty, identity, family, culture, and the politics of violence. Resembling the world and tone of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the series portrays characters who are torn between two opposing sides in a dangerous conflict. The portrayals of war and brutality are important parts of the narrative. The atmospheric vibe of both shows connects them on a visual level. The show can be watched on Netflix.

6. Marco Polo (2014-2016)

Created by John Fusco, Netflix’s adventure drama series ‘Marco Polo’ chronicles the journey of the legendary Italian traveller Marco Polo (Lorenzo Richelmy). Set during the reign of Kublai Khan, decades after the death of Genghis Khan, in the Mongolian Empire, the protagonist comes into contact with Kublai Khan (Benedict Wong), the emperor’s grandson and current ruler of the Mongols. The narrative follows the trials and tribulations of the young protagonist as he finds himself in the middle of wars, schemes, deceptions, and twisted loyalties. Essentially, the series, like ‘Game of Thrones,’ explores different cultures through powerful imagery, as well as the horrors of war. Despite being based on real events, it shares a connection with Westeros due to its perspectives on the idea of power and how it affects the decisions of those around it. The show can be streamed here.

5. Troy: Fall of a City (2018)

‘Troy: Fall of a City’ is a David Farr creation that narrates the legendary tale of the Trojan War, which still remains one of the most popular stories ever told. Inspired in parts by Homer’s ‘Iliad,’ the epic drama series focuses on the dangerous romance between Paris and Helen, which subsequently led to violence between the Greeks and the Trojans. The series portrays the ideas of loyalty, conflict, morality, and alliances. Akin to ‘Game of Thrones,’ it focuses on the intrigue of politics and also the factors that lead to war. Both shows feature characters that find themselves in situations that require them to make tough decisions, especially during the heat of battle. The visual elements of the shows also connect them in terms of grandiosity and flavor. The show is available on Netflix.

4. Vikings: Valhalla (2022-2024)

Serving as a sequel to ‘Vikings’ by Michael Hirst, Netflix’s ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is a historical drama series that tells the story of the legendary warrior clan decades after the empire established by Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons. The Jeb Stuart creation delves into the wars and conquests of Lief Erikson (Sam Corlett), who seeks to expand the reach of his people beyond the Scandinavian shores and into England. However, English rulers such as King Æthelred and King Edmund offer strong resistance to the ambitions of the Norse people. When the tensions between the two factions reach hitherto unseen levels, the survival of both cultures is threatened. Similar to ‘Game of Thrones,’ it explores the themes of battle, survival, power, factionalism, and loyalty. Both shows feature ambitious characters who seek to establish their dominance over others. The ideas of deception and betrayal are also featured in the stories, along with resembling visuals of grandiosity. The epic show can be experienced here.

3. The Last Kingdom (2015-2022)

‘The Last Kingdom’ on Netflix follows the epic journey of Uthred, a man with complex questions on loyalty as he struggles to choose between the people who raised him and the culture he was born into. As tensions between the Danes and the English kingdom of Wessex reach a point of war, the protagonist must make a difficult choice. King Alfred tries to defend England from invaders and take its glory to new heights. The British historical drama series developed by Stephen Butchard is based on ‘The Saxon Stories’ by Bernard Cornwell. On the lines of ‘Game of Thrones,’ it features a complex take on alliances and loyalty, while also looking at the evolution of the relationships between characters during a time of war. Both shows feature deception, scheming, and violence, which arise as a result of cultural and political ambitions. The show is available on Netflix.

2. The Witcher (2019-)

Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ is based on the Polish novel series ‘Wiedźmin’ by Andrzej Sapkowski. Also inspired in parts by the eponymous video games developed by CD Projekt Red, the drama series explores the courageous story of a monster hunter named Geralt of Rivia, portrayed by Henry Cavill in the first three seasons and Liam Hemsworth from the fourth season and beyond. The Lauren Schmidt Hissrich creation narrates the political complications in the mythical realm called the “Continent” as the kingdoms of Nilfgaard and Cintra come to blows. Through the complexities of war, Geralt teams up with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla (Freya Allan) to save the world and pursue relationships of meaning. Like ‘Game of Thrones,’ it features political intrigue, dragons, witches, and the idea of courage in the face of danger. The characters in both shows face situations that demand them to succumb to their violent streaks, which lead to interesting plot points. The story of the Witcher can be witnessed here.

1. Vikings (2013-2020)

The historical epic drama series ‘Vikings’ follows the adventure of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), a simple farmer from the land of Kattegat, who becomes a legendary warrior and king of the Viking clan in the old Scandinavian region. The Michael Hirst creation delves into the breathtaking world of the legendary clan of warriors and the changes that their society undergoes when they come into contact with other kingdoms and cultures beyond their shores. The themes of religious belief, power, adventure, and loyalty are featured in the show. On the lines of ‘Game of Thrones,’ it delves into conflicts between different alliances, and also goes beyond the realm of human imagination into fantastical happenings. The main characters in both shows are driven by similar motivations of political influence and family. Sexual dynamics between characters also play a major role in the stories. The world of the Vikings can be experienced on Netflix.

