A Very Royal Scandal: Where is the Prime Video Show Filmed?

Written by Jeremy Brock, ‘A Very Royal Scandal’ chronicles and dramatizes the true events surrounding Prince Andrew’s shocking interview with journalist Emily Maitlis. The Prime Video limited series follows Emily Maitlis (Ruth Wilson) and Prince Andrew (Michael Sheen) as they prepare themselves for their upcoming televised interview. When the fateful day finally arrives, Emily pressures the prince with questions about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trying not to appear guilty, Prince Andrew downplays his regrets and provides answers that spawn a stormy controversy that threatens to destroy his life.

A Very Royal Scandal Filming Locations

‘A Very Royal Scandal’ is largely filmed on location in London, Wiltshire, Buckinghamshire, and Hertfordshire, England. Principal photography for the debut season began in November 2023 and was wrapped up within a few months. The pivotal interview was initially going to be shot in segments at different times. However, Ruth Wilson and Michael Sheen requested that it be filmed all at once. They wanted to create pressure and intensity for the critical segment organically by shooting it in one go. Their first take of the scene was filmed for 20 minutes nonstop as they went back and forth, much like in a theater play. Under production designer Noam Piper, the team went about recreating royal and opulent interiors while employing somewhat similar seeming shooting sites.

London, England

London, the capital city of England, serves as the central filming location for ‘A Very Royal Scandal,’ with several iconic backdrops relevant to the story’s actual events captured here. The Buckingham Palace exterior scenes involving characters, including Emily Maitlis’ arrival and her consequential interview with Prince Andrew, were filmed at the University of Greenwich’s Queen Anne Building. Located in the Old Royal Naval College, Park Row, the historical and grand exteriors of the structure stood in for those of the famed Buckingham Palace, which we see in establishing shots alongside Carlton House Terrace. Furthermore, the locales tied to Emily Maitlis as she goes about her life, from the windy park to her bustling office, are sites in London. The city becomes a constant background in her narrative as she works towards the interview and navigates her newfound fame.

Wiltshire, England

The production team also ventures west of London to the ceremonial county of Wiltshire. The interior locations of Buckingham Palace are created using the Wilton House situated in Wilton, Salisbury. A grand Palladian estate, Wilton House features the Double Cube Room, renowned for its opulent 17th-century design, which served as the stand-in for the Buckingham Palace stateroom where Emily Maitlis interviews Prince Andrew in the show. The property has also been employed by period dramas like ‘The Crown,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ and ‘Queen Charlotte’ to depict palatial interiors.

Buckinghamshire, England

A ceremonial county in South East England, Buckinghamshire becomes another filming location for ‘A Very Royal Scandal.’ Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion, as seen in the show, is actually the 18th-century country house of West Wycombe Park in High Wycombe. The property is observed as the backdrop for their meeting, which becomes central to the controversy. West Wycombe Park was built as a pleasure palace for the Baron, Sir Francis Dashwood, and is open to visitors.

Hertfordshire, England

Situated north of London, the ceremonial county of Hertfordshire also contains important filming locations for ‘A Very Royal Scandal.’ Prince Andrew’s personal residence in the show is the High Canons House in Well End, Borehamwood. This rural estate also appears in the series during scenes where Andrew grows anxious while contemplating the consequences of his interview. The grounds of High Canons House also stood in for Windsor Great Park, where Andrew is seen reflecting on the interview’s aftermath. High Canons’ rich interiors were similarly used in ‘The Crown’ as the new home of Princess Margaret and Queen Mother.

Read More: A Very Royal Scandal: Why did Emily Maitlis Leave the BBC?