8 Most Controversial Movies on Netflix (August 2024)

A controversial film can mean many things, from a filmmaker’s bravery in pushing or crossing the limits of what is considered acceptable cinema to tackling sensitive subject matter. These films often spark intense debates about their impact on audiences, challenging societal norms and provoking discussions about their themes and the reactions they elicit. Controversial movies frequently address casting decisions, racial and historical inaccuracies, and issues of religious sentiment, all of which can contribute to their contentious status. By portraying raw and unsettling realities or provoking thought on taboo topics, they become focal points for both criticism and praise. For those intrigued by such films and their impact, here are some of the most controversial movies available to watch on Netflix.

8. The Two Popes (2019)

Adapted by Anthony McCarten from his play ‘The Pope,’ ‘The Two Popes’ is a biographical film that stars Jonathan Pryce as Jorge Mario Cardinal Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis, and Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI. The satirical drama follows their long discussion regarding the future of the Catholic Church amidst a backdrop of conflicting ideologies — conservative versus liberal.

Directed by Fernando Meirelles and set in Vatican City, ‘The Two Popes‘ also explores themes of faith, leadership, and personal transformation. It faced some criticism for its perceived false portrayal of events, stereotypes, and an unserious tone. Though it only subtly touches on the 2012 Vatican leaks scandal, it created the illusion of misleading or distorting facts. Political and spiritual biases were noted, with Bishop Robert Barron criticizing the film for its characterization of Benedict. You can watch ‘The Two Popes’ here.

7. The Laundromat (2019)

This satirical tale about the Panama Papers leaks scandal is adapted from Jake Bernstein’s book ‘Secrecy World.’ ‘The Laundromat‘ stars Meryl Streep as Ellen Martin, a widow investigating insurance fraud, which leads her to exploit the corrupt practices exposed by the Panama Papers. Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas appear as real-life lawyers, Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca, respectively, narrating the story of their company, Mossack Fonseca.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the movie faced backlash for its use of brownface. Additionally, Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of the scandal, sued Netflix to block the film’s release, claiming defamation. The court ruled the film was protected by free speech, allowing its release. The Panamanian government also objected to the film, and it was banned in China for involving disgraced politician Bo Xilai. ‘The Laundromat’ is available to watch on Netflix.

6. Munich – The Edge of War (2021)

This spy thriller is set against the backdrop of the 1938 Munich Agreement, a pivotal moment that led to the seeds of World War II. ‘Munich – The Edge of War‘ tells the story of British diplomat Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and his former classmate and German official Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), who both attempt to prevent the outbreak of war. Directed by German filmmaker Christian Schwochow and based on Robert Harris’s 2017 novel ‘Munich,’ it merges historical events with fictional elements.

‘Munich – The Edge of War‘ was controversial for its sympathetic portrayal of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who was often criticized for his appeasement policy toward Hitler. The narrative allegedly suggests that the Munich Conference might have been a strategic move to buy time for Britain to rearm and secure alliances. This portrayal sparked mild debate among historians and viewers about the revisionist approach to Chamberlain’s role in the prelude to World War II, challenging the conventional view of him as ineffective. You can watch the thriller on Netflix.

5. Maestro (2023)

Written, directed, and produced by Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’ features the actor appearing as the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein. The slow-burn drama dives deeper into the intimate life of the titular composer and his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). ‘Maestro’ explores Bernstein’s musical genius and personal life, and the connection between the two over several decades. It is also a nuanced love story that highlights his complex marriage.

This Netflix biopic sparked controversy over Cooper’s use of a prosthetic nose to play Bernstein, leading to accusations of “Jewface” and emphasizing Jewish stereotypes. Additionally, the casting of Cooper and the non-Jewish Mulligan drew scrutiny, with some arguing it overlooked Jewish actors. Despite this, Bernstein’s children defended Cooper’s portrayal. The film was also labeled “Oscar bait,” with debates about its authenticity and representation surfacing even before its release. You can watch the movie here.

4. Nyad (2023)



Adapted from the memoir ‘Find a Way’ by Diana Nyad, the sports drama ‘Nyad‘ sees Annette Bening donning the athlete’s swimsuit in an Academy Award-nominated role. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the sports drama follows the inspiring story of the journalist and swimmer as she embarks on a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida in her 60s. Supported by her best friend, former partner, and coach Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster) and fueled by her unyielding determination, she faces numerous challenges in pursuing this extraordinary feat.

‘Nyad’ faced criticism for simplifying the details of Nyad’s Havana in the Caribbean Sea to the island of Key West swim, depicting her with only one vessel and claiming an “unassisted” swim. This portrayal has been criticized for undervaluing the support of the comprehensive crew and multiple other vessels involved. The biographical film also relies heavily on fictionalized content, such as her attempt to swim across the English Channel and an encounter with a shark, which has impacted the marathon swims of numerous other athletes but not Nyad. You can watch the movie here.

3. Blonde (2022)

Since Ana de Armas’ casting announcement, this biopic of one of the most influential actresses in history kept receiving skeptical treatment. Nevertheless, defying doubts and resentments that questioned her ethnicity as a major drawback, de Armas steps into the shoes of Norma Jeane, aka Marilyn Monroe, in an Academy Award-nominated performance. Adapted from the eponymous biographical fiction work by Joyce Carol Oates, ‘Blonde’ explores Monroe’s dual life, torn between tragedy and glamor. Many of the crucial experiences of her personal life, her rise to fame, as well as the filming of ‘Some Like It Hot,’ smoothly blend history and drama. The plot also delves into her personal struggles, marked by a judgmental CGI fetus that sometimes talks to her from within her uterus, highlighting themes of motherhood.

Backlashes surrounded ‘Blonde’ from the production processes, with an MGM executive being fired after not permitting director Andrew Dominik to use original footage of Monroe’s films. Upon release, it was met with polarized reviews and was criticized for its exploitative nature that seems to be focusing more on Monroe’s status as a sex symbol rather than a human. Both Oates and de Armas dismissed this claim, emphasizing that the film is an unapologetically feminist take. Some arguments arose, citing graphic scenes involving full-frontal nudity, sexual abuse, and rape. Additionally, though Monroe had no record of abortion and had three miscarriages, the movie seems to be suggesting otherwise, with many alleging it is pushing political agendas. Classified as a “fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe” to avoid further controversies, ‘Blonde’ is available on Netflix under an NC-17 rating.

2. Cuties (2020)

‘Cuties’ is the story of Amy, an 11-year-old Senegalese girl living in Paris who becomes fascinated with a dance crew. As she joins them, she begins to explore her femininity and confronts the conservative values of her family, especially her oppressive, polygynous father. The French film explores the clash between traditional values and modern influences, highlighting Amy’s struggle to find her identity in this conflicting environment. Directed by Maïmouna Doucouré, the coming-of-age drama examines the pressures of growing up in a culturally diverse setting. Its portrayal of preteen girls engaging in suggestive dance routines — twerking in particular — was the subject of a petition that garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures.

‘Cuties’ also led to global debates about the hyper-sexualization of children, with politicians comparing the movie with child porn. Netflix faced numerous lawsuits and even an indictment in Texas to address the lewd depiction of the genitals or pubic region of a partially clothed child. The streaming giant and director Doucouré clarified that they intended to shed light on the innocence of children who are unaware of the negative traits associated with their dance moves. They urged that the movie instead critique child exploitation and societal pressures on young girls. You can find ‘Cuties’ here.

1. Natural Born Killers (1994)

‘Natural Born Killers‘ is a wild ride through the lives of Mickey (Woody Harrelson) and Mallory Knox (Juliette Lewis), a couple who embark on a killing spree. Their unapologetically violent exploits, mainly emerging from childhood trauma and psychopathic tendencies, turn them into overnight celebrities. The sensationalized media coverage, led by Wayne Gale (Robert Downey Jr.), keeps raising the stakes and interferes with the operations of both criminals and cops. For something that does not rely on bending historical context or elements of excessive sex or nudity, ‘Natural Born Killers’ remains one of the most controversial films.

Originally based on an unrealized spec script by Quentin Tarantino, it was drastically changed under director Oliver Stone’s writing team. The former even faced a lawsuit over converting it into a paperback book, with producers citing he no longer held the copyright to the sold work. Tarantino, who received a story credit for ‘Natural Born Killers,’ was eventually allowed to publish his original version of the screenplay. Already coming at the height of the Menéndez brothers’ killings and the O.J. Simpson trial, it was only a matter of time for ‘Natural Born Killers’ to be scrutinized for glorifying violence. As such, it faced various bans across the globe, and the Motion Picture Association of America even asked for an NC-17 rating if major cuts were not made. Controversies continued even after release, with copycat murders and school shootings being linked to the film’s influence. You can watch the theatrical version of ‘Natural Born Killers’ here.

Read More: Best Taboo Shows on Netflix