7 Best Taboo Shows on Netflix (August 2024)

There can be no doubt that Netflix has broken several taboo barriers with its series and movies. From asexuality to teenage pregnancy, high school bullying to mental illness, many shows have highlighted aspects that our society generally whispers about or remains completely silent about. However, besides creating awareness, taboo topics generate more interest as they rightfully should because that’s the first step towards getting rid of them. Here, we bring you the best taboo shows on Netflix that generated a lot of buzz and are among the best shows the platform has to offer.

7. Sex, Explained (2020)

Narrated by Janelle Monáe, ‘Sex, Explained’ is a docu-series that addresses the taboo of sex head-on, offering the viewers a captivating exploration of human sexuality and all that it incorporates, including intimacy, desire, taste, and fantasy. The 5-episode limited series analyzes diverse sex-related topics and norms that are considered taboo in society, e.g., fertility and birth control. How biology and psychology play a role in the titular matter is also explained in a most relatable manner. Sounds important? It is, and you can watch it with your partner here.

6. Doctor Climax (2024-)

Created by Ekachai Uekrongtham, ‘Doctor Climax’ is a Thai drama set in 1970s Thailand. It centers on Nat (Chantavit Dhanasevi), a dermatologist who isn’t earning enough. So, as a side business, he starts writing taboo-breaking newspaper columns about sex, titled The Climax Question, using the pseudonym Doctor Climax.

While his columns kickstart a sexual revolution among readers, they also get his life topsy-turvy as his dual identity attracts unwanted attention, both professional and personal. The series tackles sex-related taboos in a humorous way but stresses the importance all the same. You can stream the show here.

5. Easy (2016-2019)

An anthology series created by Joe Swanberg, ‘Easy’ explores love, relationships, and sex in modern society. Set in Chicago, each episode, with its unique story and a new couple, addresses the topics from different angles, which are relatable to the core yet taboo for the conformists. From open marriages to hookups to threesomes and more, ‘Easy’ creates tasty dishes garnished with sensitivity and humor, two ingredients in every relationship recipe.

The series stars Jane Adams, Elizabeth Reaser, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zazie Beetz, and Dave Franco. Several top-tier Hollywood stars, including Malin Åkerman, Aubrey Plaza, and Orlando Bloom, have also featured following the show’s popularity. You can watch ‘Easy’ here.

4. Ginny & Georgia (2021-)

Women often fall prey to violence of all sorts from an early age. Sarah Lampert’s ‘Ginny & Georgia’ shows what happens when a woman decides to change the narrative. Georgia (Brianne Howey), a teenager who was abused from a very young age, became a teen mom of two. She established multiple relationships to secure her and her children’s lives but on her own terms. Although her children, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), are from different partners, Georgia has ensured they both get the life she was denied. Although her darkness is not a stranger to her children, they trust her blindly.

The series delves into teen pregnancy, a taboo, and moves to and fro between the past, which explores Georgia’s abusive relationships, and the present, wherein faces from the past haunt her and make her take desperate steps. A gripping series underscored by robust characterization, ‘Diesel La Torraca’ is a necessary addition to the titular list. It can be streamed right here.

3. Wanderlust (2018)

Known for her ability to portray complex characters to the T, Toni Collette shines in this 6-episode mini-series as therapist Joy Richards. Following an injury in an accident, a sexual roadblock threatens her otherwise happy married life with Alan (Steven Mackintosh). Joy offers a proposition, and they come to the conclusion of opening things up to save the marriage.

An open marriage is thereby initiated, and Joy and Alan seek other people to satisfy their libidos. The promiscuity, however, ushers a separate set of issues, and Joy is forced to reassess her issues, including the death of her mother and the suicide of one of her patients. Sexual satisfaction and its urge, which are a traditional taboo, have been used as dominant themes, not to mention open marriage. So, to better understand “Joy,” you can stream ‘Wanderlust’ here.

2. 13 Reasons Why (2017-2020)

Based on Jay Asher’s 2007 eponymous novel, ‘13 Reasons Why’ is a vivid portrayal of modern teenage trepidation. Developed by Brian Yorkey, the series follows teenager Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and explores the 13 reasons why she had to kill herself. Through her journey of trauma, the series highlights bullying, mental illness, rape, drug abuse, physical assault, gun violence, and several issues that plague modern teenagers.

School authorities and parents’ lack of awareness and negligence have been pointed out brilliantly, raising concerns among the public after its release. The series also stands out for the way it addresses mental health among young adults, its decline, and the adverse effects this has on society. The cast also includes Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay, Hannah’s classmate and lover, and Christian Navarro as Tony, Clay’s best friend, along with Alisha Boe and Brandon Flynn. You can watch ‘13 Reasons Why’ here.

1. Sex Education (2019-)

Ben Taylor’s ‘Sex Education’ is the answer to almost every question that ever bugged a teenager. Otis (Asa Butterfield), the socially awkward teen, is failing big time in the love department but is gaining fame and money with this knowledge about sex. Most of his knowledge comes from his mom, Jean (Gillian Anderson), a sex therapist. Otis finally gets lucky in the love department as his crush, whip-smart-bad-girl Maeve (Emma Mackey), when he decides to use his insider knowledge to open up an underground sex clinic.

Along with this, the series breaks several myths and taboos about sex and sexual relationships. Furthermore, the series has recently identified ‘asexuals’ as they introduced another teen sex therapist, O (Thaddea Graham). Winner of many awards and nominated for many more, ‘Sex Education’ is the foremost show on Netflix that addresses the titular issue. You can stream it here.

Read More: Best Documentaries About Sex on Netflix