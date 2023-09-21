Where Was Sex Education Season 4 Filmed?

The hilarious yet highly informative coming-of-age comedy show ‘Sex Education‘ is a Laurie Nunn creation and it chronicles the lives of the students, their parents, and the staff of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as each of them navigate different kinds of personal issues, especially centered around sexual intimacy. The fourth season picks right after the events of the finale of season 3 as Otis and Eric begin their journey at Cavendish Sixth Form College, following the closure of Moordale Secondary.

While Otis contemplates setting up a new clinic, he and the rest of his Moordale peers are taken aback by the culture of Cavendish, where there’s daily yoga in the communal garden and a group of students popular for being kind to others. Meanwhile, Maeve is living her dream as she is being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy at the prestigious Wallace University and Adam is figuring out whether or not he is made for mainstream education. Given the different as well as new locations that the characters find themselves in, the audience is also curious about the filming sites of ‘Sex Education’ season 4. If you are in the same boat, we have you covered!

Sex Education Season 4 Filming Locations

‘Sex Education’ season 4 was filmed across different regions of England and Wales, including Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Bristol, Monmouthshire, and Cardiff. The production on the fourth iteration of the sex-comedy series got underway in August 2022 and got wrapped up in batches, starting in December 2022 for some cast members. The shooting for the entire season, as well as the show, concluded by February 2023. Without further ado, let’s dive into the lives of our favorite characters for one last time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the final season of the Netflix series!

Gloucestershire, England

As Maeve moves to Wallace University in the US in season 4 of ‘Sex Education,’ the production team did not choose to shoot her scenes on location in America. Instead, they decided to make the town of Tetbury in Gloucestershire stand in for the US. In particular, the taping of most of the exterior scenes involving Wallace University and Maeve took place on the campus of Westonbirt School in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

Other Locations in England

In the fourth season, just like the previous seasons, The Chalet in the village of Symonds Yat in Herefordshire served as the house for Jean and Otis yet again. As per reports, the filming unit even shot some pivotal parts in the market town of Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire. Apart from using some locations from the previous seasons, they took production to a few new locations as well, mostly because several characters have made a move away in the series. For instance, the interior scenes of Wallace University, where Maeve goes to study and build a better future for herself, were taped inside the Wills Memorial Building Tower at the University of Bristol on Queens Road in Bristol.

Monmouthshire, Wales

Apart from England, the cast and crew members also set foot in the Welsh county of Monmouthshire, including in the village of Llandogo and its surrounding areas. Adam Groff is also one of the characters who goes away to find himself, and Werngochlyn Farm near Abergavenny is where most of his scenes in season 4 were filmed. The ancient Duke of Beaufort Bridge in Monmouth features in a few important scenes as well.

Other Locations in Wales

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Sex Education’ season 4 also traveled to other locations across Wales, including Cwmcarn Forest Drive located north of Newport, Wales. It allows you to immerse yourself in the tranquility of the enchanting forest that surrounds you as you drive through the spectacular Cwmcarn Forest. The characters move on from Moordale to Cavendish College in season 4 and the Carleon campus, which doubled for Moordale, was sold to developers. Given these developments, the filming unit moved the production to the St. Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff for recording the Cavendish College scenes in the final season.

