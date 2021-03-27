A Week Away Soundtrack: Where to Listen to the Songs?

Netflix’s ‘A Week Away’ is a faith-based feel-good musical film that centers on an orphaned juvenile delinquent’s journey as he finds love, friendship, and faith at a week-long Christian youth camp. The movie is reminiscent of Disney Channel classics such as ‘High School Musical’ and ‘Camp Rock,’ while the choreographed numbers will also remind you of TV shows like ‘Glee.’ As troubled teenager Will Hawkins finds “himself” and where he fits in the grand scheme of things through foot-tapping music and sweet romance, the audience cannot help but wonder – what are these songs that the soundtrack is made up of and where can we listen to them? We’re here to answer just that question for you.

A Week Away Songs: Where Can I Listen to Them?

It is true what they say; a film’s soundtrack and background score can make or break the cinematic production. A fun and peppy soundtrack can even make the most insipid movies tolerable, wouldn’t you agree? The music of ‘A Week Away’ features some well-known hits from classic Christian music icons, although they have been reimagined to grab the attention of today’s listeners. Most of the catchy songs that you hear in ‘A Week Away’ are performed by the cast (which includes Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison, Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, Iain Tucker, and Sherri Shepherd). Some of the songs are instantly recognizable.

The soundtrack comprises a total of twelve songs (counting a couple of different versions of “Best Thing Ever”). There are refreshing cover renditions of Steven Curtis Chapman’s “The Great Adventure,” and “Dive,” Amy Grant’s “Baby, Baby,” Michael W. Smith’s “Place In This World,” Audio Adrenaline’s “Big House,” a mash-up of Rich Mullins’ “Awesome God” and For KING & COUNTRY’s “God Only Knows” (Campfire Medley), and “Bugle Call Reveille.” The movie also boasts four original songs by Adam Watts – “Where I Belong,” “Let’s Go Make A Memory,” “Good Enough,” “Best Thing Ever.” If you want to listen to these songs online or purchase the film’s music, you can do so on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Digital Music, and YouTube, where the entire soundtrack is available.

