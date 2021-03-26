‘A Week Away’ is a musical drama film that follows a troubled and down on luck teenager, Will Hawkins, who reluctantly attends a summer camp where he makes new friends, finds love, and feels a sense of belonging. It is directed by Roman White, while the film’s soulful and groovy soundtrack is composed by Adam Watts and Cory Clark. If you are wondering about the movie’s locations, including the breathtakingly gorgeous and peacefully calm summer camp, we’ve got you covered. Here are filming details of ‘A Week Away.’

A Week Away Filming Locations

Principal photography on ‘A Week Away’ commenced in early September 2019 and was wrapped up by mid-December 2019. Filming took place exclusively in Nashville, Tennessee, over the course of roughly eight weeks and was completed before the COVID-19 pandemic could hinder production. Let’s take a closer look at the locations used in the movie.

Nashville, Tennessee

The production crew of ‘A Week Away’ set up camp in Nashville, the capital of Tennessee state, and shooting took place exclusively in the city. Nashville is the most populous city in the state and is known for its educational institutes, and is a major center for healthcare, publishing, and banking. It is also an industrial hub for the automotive and transportation industries.

The shooting took place, more specifically at the YMCA Camp, Widjiwagan. The Nashville-based camp that features in the film is the story’s primary setting, and the production crew made little alterations to the campsite as it already aesthetically matched their design plans. The YMCA Camp, Widjiwagan, is located at 3088 Smith Springs Rd, Antioch, TN 37013 and offers a wide variety of camping programs across various demographics. It offers exciting courses and adventures for the patrons who visit the camp. The camp has a total of 15 cabins and 12 Yurts that house the overnight residents at the camp. There is an archery range, art barn, athletic complex, turf airnasium, swimming spaces, and other facilities at the camp. Activities at the camp include Zip lining, rock climbing, swimming, pottery, theatre, etc.

The cast and crew filmed scenes in various parts of the property, including a few important scenes by the lakeside and the many musical-dance numbers. A few campers visiting the camp during filming also got a chance to appear in the movie. The film’s heavy catholic themes are mirrored by the city of Nashville, which is a largely conservative Christian community. The city also has strong country music ties and is dubbed the “Music City.” Both these factors make the city a preferred shooting destination for the feel-good musical film. Nashville is no stranger to film, and television appearances and popular productions such as ‘The Matrix,’ ‘Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief’ and hit musical drama series ‘Nashville’ have also been filmed in the city.

Read More: Best Musical Movies on Netflix