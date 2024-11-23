Aaron Castro: What Happened Pablo Castro’s Son?

In MTV Documentary Films’ ‘I Am Ready, Warden,’ the focus is on ex-Marine John Henry Ramirez and the murder he committed of Pablo Castro in July 2004. Not only did the true crime documentary film consist of a few of the convict’s statements, but it also featured interviews with other individuals related to the victim or the criminal, including Pablo Castro’s son — Aaron Castro. Given the conflict between John and Aaron, it is natural for questions to arise about the whereabouts of the latter.

Aaron Castro Was a Teenager When He Lost His Father, Pablo Castro

On the fateful evening of July 19, 2004, convenience store clerk Pablo Guerra Castro was brutally stabbed to death by then-20-year-old John Henry Ramirez for $1.25 in a parking lot in Corpus Christi, Texas. At the time of his untimely demise, Pablo was an employee at Times Market and a father of multiple sons, including Aaron Castro. When Aaron, who was 14 years old at the time, found out about the death of his father, it sent a chill down his spine. He reportedly snuck out of the house and went to the scene of the crime, only to find the body of his beloved father lying in a pool of his own blood.

From that moment, Aaron was determined to obtain justice for his father. His patience was tested when the killer escaped to Mexico for more than three years, postponing the justice he sought. When the trained military man was finally convicted and sentenced to death for the murder, Aaron felt relieved. However, it was long before the execution date arrived, as due to John’s incessant appeals, the date of execution kept getting postponed multiple times. One of the reasons for the delay was the convict’s request for his pastor to be present during the execution. This was seen as a delaying tactic by Aaron, but the pastor denied it to be that way. Pastor Dana Moore told Spectrum News 1, “A delaying tactic it was not. We never thought that it would go all the way to the Supreme Court. I do know that Christ has really changed him.”

In the end, John was granted his last wish, and the pastor was allowed to pray aloud during the execution. Looking forward to getting justice for Pablo, Aaron claimed that although he is a religious man himself, he could care less about the presence of a pastor. Just a few days before the execution, Aaron shared his frustration at the several delays. He told the Atlantic, “What affects me is why this process continues to get delayed time and time again. You always think this is going to be the year, this is the time, there won’t be another stay of execution, there won’t be another delay. He’s a disgusting human being…Stop crying, stop trying to get around the situation. There’s no way out. You need to be executed.”

Aaron Castro Ended Up Forgiving His Father’s Killer

When the execution day for John Henry Ramirez finally arrived on October 5, 2022, the killer passed a statement in the death chamber. Apart from expressing his regret, he also hoped that his death would provide the relief and closure that the Castro family, especially Aaron, had been seeking for several years. After the execution, Aaron also heard a personal voice note sent from John, in which he apologized to him again. Pablo’s son accepted his apology and released a statement.

He stated, “Who is a God like you, who pardons sin and forgives the transgression of the remnant of his inheritance? You do not stay angry forever but delight to show mercy.” He added, “Peace and Love and justice for Pablo G. Castro may his name not be forgotten, and may God have mercy in J.H.R. for it is not up to us. He is receiving his true judgment with our Lord and Savior. The Alpha and Omega, the beginning and end. A Life taken away is not to be celebrated but closure can definitely take place.” Ever since then, Aaron has seemingly preferred to lead a private life, while maintaining a low profile.

