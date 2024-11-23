John Henry Ramirez: What Happened to the Killer?

MTV Documentary Films’ ‘I Am Ready, Warden’ is a short documentary film that delves into the crime and guilt of convict John Henry Ramirez. While he was incarcerated for the murder of Pablo Castro, he had enough time to reflect upon his deeds and address his guilt. Through an exclusive interview with the convict himself, the movie showcases that same guilt as he attempted to reach out to his victim’s son and ask for his forgiveness.

John Henry Ramirez Took an Innocent Life After a Drug Binge

On June 29, 1984, in Corpus Christi, Texas, Priscilla Martinez and John Henry Ramirez, Sr. gave birth to John Henry Ramirez, who grew up in the company of an older sister, a younger sister, Guadalupe “NeNe,” and a brother named Alex. After growing up, he also seemingly indulged in a relationship with Rebecca Sierra, with whom he shared a son named Israel Alexander. Working as a kitchen laborer, John led a pretty peaceful life until he decided to go on a robbing spree with a couple of his friends, Angela Rodriguez and Christina Chavez, in the summer of 2004.

After indulging in hard drugs for three straight days, the trio went out looking for money to score more drugs. That’s when 20-year-old John and the two associates came across a convenience store clerk named Pablo Castro outside a Times Market on July 19, 2004. When the Hispanic male resisted, John reportedly beat and kicked him before stabbing him 29 times with a 6-inch knife in the parking lot and robbing him of $1.25. In order to stay out of reach of the law, John Henry Ramirez fled away to Mexico and laid low. However, nearly four years later, he was finally arrested in 2008 at the Texas-Mexico border.

After Evading Justice For a Few Years, John Henry Ramirez Was Sentenced to Death

In late 2008, John Henry Ramirez stood trial for the murder of Pablo Castro in 2004. The jury found him guilty and convicted him of capital murder before sentencing him to death. However, over the following decade or so, his execution date was postponed multiple times due to different reasons. In 2011, the convict decided to halt his appeals and hasten the process of execution as the loved ones of his victims had waited long enough for justice to be served. That same year, he learned about a paternal half-sister, after which he reconsidered his decision to quit appealing. Despite continuing his appeals, his first execution arrived in 2017. However, after an issue with the attorneys, a new execution date was set for September 2020.

Yet again, the date was postponed, reportedly due to issues related to COVID-19. Meanwhile, he requested that Pastor Dana Moore of Corpus Christi’s Second Baptist Church be present during the time of his execution, a request that was first denied by the officials. Eventually, his request for the pastor to pray aloud during his execution while touching him was granted. On October 5, 2022, the day of his scheduled death penalty, Pastor Dana Moore offered a brief prayer in the execution chamber, after which the killer addressed the victim’s relatives, including Castro’s children, Chavon Hernandez, Pablo Castro Jr., Fernando Castro, Roberto Salcedo, and Andrea Salcedo, his daughter-in-law.

He reportedly stated, “I just want to say to the family of Pablo Castro, I appreciate everything that y’all did to try and communicate with me through the victim’s advocacy program. I tried to reply back, but there is nothing that I could have said or done that would have helped you. I have regret and remorse. This is such a heinous act. I hope this finds you comfort. If this helps you, then I am glad. I hope in some shape or form this helps you find closure.” To conclude, he also expressed his love and appreciation for his family and friends for the last time. He said, “To my wife, my friends, my son, grasshopper, Dana, and homies, I love y’all. Just know that I fought a good fight, and I am ready to go. I am ready, warden.” On October 5, 2022, at 6:41 pm, 38-year-old John Henry Ramirez was officially pronounced dead after the lethal dose of pentobarbital took effect at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

