Pablo Castro: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

Some murder cases and trials leave a profound impact on a nation’s socio-political landscape, with their influence resonating for years. A similar situation unfolded with the conviction of a man for the murder of Pablo Guerra Castro, who fell victim to a brutal crime in 2004 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The subsequent years were challenging for Pablo’s family as they navigated the legal process to ensure the perpetrator faced justice. Paramount+’s ‘I Am Ready, Warden’ delves into the details of this case, which captured national attention.

Pablo Castro Was Taking Out the Garbage When He Was Attacked

Pablo Castro, born in 1958, was a man who valued family and hard work, striving to build a life of stability and purpose in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was the son of Porfidio Guerra and Calletana Castro, who lived in Mexico. Growing up in a household with three brothers and two sisters, Pablo grew up valuing family, and it shaped his values and aspirations. From a young age, he exhibited a strong sense of responsibility and determination, aiming to carve out a better future for himself and his loved ones. Living in the United States, he saw the potential for a life where hard work could open doors to opportunities that might not have been accessible otherwise.

In his quest to build the life he dreamed of, Pablo found a life partner in Dorothy Diane Salcedo. The couple raised a large family together, consisting of nine children—three daughters and six sons. They worked tirelessly to provide their children with a happy and secure upbringing. In 1990, Pablo began working at Times Market, a local convenience store, dedicating himself to his job to ensure his family’s needs were met. Despite limited resources, Pablo found contentment and pride in the life he had built for his loved ones. In the time that followed. He and his wife separated, but the kids remained their priority. Pablo found love again when he started seeing Betty Jane Mendez.

July 19, 2004, started as an ordinary day for Pablo. He followed his usual routine, going to work and returning home to spend time with his family. That evening, he stepped outside to take out the garbage. Moments later, his family discovered him fatally injured. A coroner’s report later revealed that Pablo had been brutally stabbed 29 times and beaten during his final moments. The shocking violence of the crime spurred the police into action, launching an immediate search for the individual responsible for this act.

Pablo Castro’s Killer Evaded Capture For About Four Years

After reviewing surveillance footage and conducting preliminary interviews, investigators determined that three individuals were involved in the incident. These individuals were identified as John Henry Ramirez, Christina Chavez, and Angela Rodriguez. While Chavez and Rodriguez were quickly apprehended by the authorities, Ramirez managed to evade capture. As the case progressed, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to capital murder, and Chavez pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery. Both women cooperated with law enforcement, providing crucial details about what had occurred that fateful night.

According to their accounts, that night, 20-year-old Ramirez, a former Marine who struggled with drug addiction, crossed paths with Pablo Castro. The latter had reportedly been on a three-day binge, consuming alcohol, cocaine, and Xanax. Together with Rodriguez and Chavez, the trio decided to rob Castro, but their altercation escalated into murder. They ended up getting only $1.25 from Pablo. After the crime, the three fled the scene. Ramirez reportedly fled to Mexico, evading authorities for several years. Rodriguez and Chavez received their respective sentences for their roles in the crime. However, law enforcement persisted in their search for Ramirez, and in 2008, he was finally apprehended in Brownsville, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pablo Castro’s Killer Went Through a Long Judicial Process Before His Execution

Ramirez was brought to trial, where forensic evidence and witness testimonies were presented against him. Ultimately, Ramirez was sentenced to death for his role in the murder of Pablo Castro. However, the case continued to impact the Castro family, as the lengthy legal process and appeals added years of emotional strain. Ramirez was held under the supervision of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice while awaiting the execution of his sentence. Initially scheduled for execution in 2017, his trial faced postponement due to the need for an attorney swap. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused further delays, halting his execution for the second time.

In the lead-up to his execution, Ramirez requested that his spiritual advisor, a Baptist pastor, be present in the execution chamber. He specifically requested that the pastor be allowed to lay hands on him and audibly pray during his final moments. The request was denied, but it was upheld by the US Supreme Court in March 2022. In May of that year, Pablo Castro’s family filed an amicus brief opposing a motion by the Nueces County District Attorney to halt Ramirez’s execution as they sought closure after years of anguish. Ramirez was executed on October 5, 2022, at the Huntsville Unit in Texas, bringing an end to the decades-long judicial proceeding that held the nation’s attention.

