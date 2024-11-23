Christina Chavez and Angela Rodriguez: Where Are John Henry Ramirez’s Co-defendants Now?

During the investigation into Pablo Castro’s murder, three names emerged as central to the case. While the high-profile pursuit of John Henry Ramirez is widely recognized, less attention has been given to the other two individuals, Christina Chavez and Angela Rodriguez. Both women were swiftly apprehended by law enforcement and played a significant role in advancing the investigation. Paramount+’s ‘I Am Ready, Warden’ delves into Ramirez’s perspective on the events leading up to his execution while also shedding light on the involvement of Chavez and Rodriguez in the tragic night of 2004.

Christina Chavez and Angela Rodriguez Were Caught by the Police in the Woods

According to Christina Chavez’s testimony, she and Angela Rodriguez were living together in San Antonio in 2004. That year, the two women traveled to Corpus Christi, Texas, for the weekend to visit Angela’s family. During their visit, they reconnected with John Henry Ramirez, an acquaintance from before. Chavez stated that they spent three to four days indulging in alcohol and drugs. At one point, Ramirez arrived at the house, but because Angela’s mother disapproved of him, he had to be snuck inside. Chavez recalled Ramirez displaying a ridged knife during this visit. When Angela’s mother discovered him, Ramirez was forced to leave the house but returned later despite the earlier confrontation.

On July 16, 2004, Christina, Angela, and Ramirez visited a friend’s house, where they continued using drugs until they ran out. Desperate for more, they devised a plan to rob someone to obtain money for drugs. Splitting into two vehicles, Chavez drove one van while Ramirez drove the other. The group eventually arrived at the Times Market convenience store, where they spotted a man carrying a garbage bag—this man was Pablo Castro. According to Chavez, Ramirez confronted Castro, leading to a heated altercation. Angela reportedly tried to intervene to de-escalate the situation, but the conflict took a violent turn. Ramirez stabbed Castro multiple times during the struggle. While Ramirez committed the stabbing, Angela searched through Castro’s pockets, retrieving just $1.25. The gruesome robbery ended with all three fleeing the scene.

Christina testified that after the murder of Castro, both Angela and Ramirez had blood on them. The group found a place where Angela and Ramirez could rinse off the evidence. Chavez remained in the van while the other two carried out another aggravated robbery, as the first one yielded only $1.25. Following the second robbery, the trio decided to consolidate into one vehicle. However, their actions had drawn police attention, and they soon found themselves being pursued. During the high-speed chase, the car eventually crashed, forcing the three to flee on foot into the nearby woods. Police quickly apprehended Chavez and Rodriguez, but Ramirez managed to escape, eluding authorities for years.

Christina Chavez is Out on Parole, and Angela Rodriguez is Still in Prison Today

Christina Chavez, 42, accepted a plea deal in 2004, pleading guilty to aggravated robbery, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. After serving the minimum required portion of her sentence, she was granted parole and released in April 2023. She was initially scheduled for release in 2029, but the parole board granted it to her early. She has kept a low profile since her release. Angela Rodriguez, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to charges of capital murder and robbery. She received two life sentences for her role in the crimes. Currently held at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Hilltop Unit, the 50-year-old will not be eligible for parole until 2035.

