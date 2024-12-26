Abigail “Abi” Godfrey’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Agent?

If there’s only one word we can ever use to describe Greenville, South Carolina, native Abigail “Abi” Godfrey, it would have to be passionate, considering all her experiences and career trajectory. This much is even evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Selling the City,’ where the Douglas Elliman agent quickly established herself as an ambitious, loud, and proud southern belle despite some messy drama. After all, landing opportunities and maintaining professionalism are her top priorities since she really wants to achieve wonders in the industry under Eleonora Srugo’s expert guidance.

How Did Abigail “Abi” Godfrey Earn Her Money?

Abigail “Abi” Godfrey is a dedicated and hard-working individual who has always wanted to make a name for herself. In fact, it was reportedly while she was just a young girl that she realized she wished to be wholly emotionally and financially independent, driving her to eventually enroll at Clemson University. She pursued a Bachelor of Science degree, following which her initial focus was not only on consumer psychology as well as practicality but also on a research team she was appointed to lead.

Abi and her team actually studied the effects of stimulatory behaviors in children with Autism in the hopes of one day helping them manage the same without negating any of their individualness. However, things changed once her long-term partner, Clemson Tigers’ star football athlete Patrick Godfrey, landed a job in New York, resulting in them tying the knot and relocating together. It was seemingly only after this that Abi ventured into the world of real estate, only to fall in love with it to such an extent she worked hard to earn her license before diving headfirst into work.

Therefore, Abi is still relatively green in the industry and has a lot to learn, but she has already proved herself enough to be deemed a pivotal member of Eleonora’s team at Douglas Elliman. That’s because she has the skills to handle rental apartments, resale homes, as well as new developments alike, meaning she knows what truly matters is client communication and knowledge. We should mention that apart from being a realtor, Abi is also a philanthropist – she runs the Elite V Football Showcase with her husband each year to give under-represented school athletes a chance at college recruitment, all the while also being involved with organizations like About U Outreach and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Abigail “Abi” Godfrey’s Net Worth

Although Abi is still relatively young, it appears as if she has already managed to accumulate a small fortune for herself thanks to all her hard work across both South Carolina and New York. We say this because, from what we can tell, her salary as a psychologist and research lead back in the day was in the range of $90,000, and she is currently earning hefty commissions. In fact, with the value of homes she currently deals with being $1.5 million on average and her closing 3-4 deals a month – 36-48 a year – she makes $600,000-$810,000 in commissions per year.

After all, the commission rate in the luxury real estate market is 3% these days, which is equally divided between the buying and the selling agents before they again have to split it with their brokerage at a 75-25 ratio (at least reportedly at Douglas Elliman). Therefore, considering Abi’s growing experiences, earnings, expenses, reputation, and possible investments and returns, we believe this happily married dog mom based out of Midtown Manhattan, New York, has a net worth of $3 million. This number is honestly only bound to increase with the way travel enthusiast Abi has been progressing in the industry over the years, and we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for her next.

