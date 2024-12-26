Gisselle Meneses Nunez’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Agent?

With a 16-year-old daughter and a family dependent on her, Gisselle Meneses Nunez has no choice but to be an ambitious young woman, yet she has ensured to do so in her area of interest. After all, this New Jersey native and Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ star is a real estate agent at the renowned Douglas Elliman Brokerage, where she serves in Eleanora Srugo’s team. That, combined with her own perseverance, is how she has been landing incredible professional opportunities, all the while maintaining her reputation so as to achieve wonders in the industry.

How Did Gisselle Meneses Nunez Earn Her Money?

While Gisselle has faced more than her fair share of obstacles throughout life, owing to her familial and financial position, she has never let it hinder her from the path she has desired. In fact, the Latina actually attended Montclair State University to earn an Associate’s degree in Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs. She had to leave as a sophomore in December 2010 because she needed to start earning, but she didn’t even hesitate. She worked several odd jobs to provide for her young daughter and family in any way she deemed fit.

In fact, by the time 2015 rolled around, Gisselle was a part-time Bookkeeper at Amadeus in New York, following which she evolved into a Business Development Center (BDC) Representative at Flawless Auto Leasing & Sales in her home state. Later on, she got the bug of real estate, so she did a 72-hour real estate salesperson course from the Professional School of Business in New Jersey in 2021. Following this, she earned and hung her license at The J Agency for over a year before joining Douglas Elliman Real Estate in 2022. That’s where she remains to this very day.

With Gisselle being fluent in both English and Spanish, she definitely stands out from her peers since she is able to deal with more clients at a different, more personal level. She is admittedly a little green in the industry and doesn’t know everything about everything, but she is determined to learn, which is all that matters in the long run. Sometimes, her ambitions can lead her astray, as some might take her resolve as her aggressiveness, yet it pans out most of the time. In fact, that’s what has enabled her to thrive in not just rentals but also resales as well as new developments.

Gisselle Meneses Nunez’s Net Worth

Considering Gisselle’s career trajectory — from a part-time employee to a real estate professional — it goes without saying she has managed to make a good living for herself and her family. After all, from what we can tell, she has been a well-salaried individual for most of her adult life, ranging from possibly $30,000 per year in her early days to $70,000 as a Business Development Center Representative. Furthermore, now, as an agent, she earns commissions upon closing deals, which is a significant part of her professional life. In fact, her career sales are in the tens of millions as of writing, making it seem like she takes home around $800,000 to $1 million in commissions per year.

That’s because the value of homes Gisselle currently deals with are in the range of $2 million, and she possibly closes 3-4 deals a month – 36-48 a year. The commission rate in the luxury real estate market in New York is 3% these days, which is equally divided between the buying and the selling agents before they again have to split it with their brokerage at a 75-25 ratio (at least reportedly at Douglas Elliman). Therefore, considering Gisselle’s growing experiences, earnings, expenses, reputation, and possible investments, as well as returns, we believe this single mother of one based out of New Jersey has a net worth of $2.5 million.

Read More: Justin Tuinstra’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Agent?