Justin Tuinstra’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Agent?

Although Justin Tuinstra is the quiet type, considering he prefers to focus on his business rather than any of the interpersonal drama happening within his brokerage in New York, it is evident his priority is his work. This much is actually evidenced throughout Netflix’s ‘Selling the City,’ showcasing how one doesn’t always have to be cut-throat to make it in the business. He is firm, he is opinionated, and he prefers to work with those who can benefit him in growing his position in the luxury real estate market, but he is also kind, soft-spoken, and a true gentleman.

How Did Justin Tuinstra Earn His Money?

Back when Justin was growing up in Racine, Wisconsin, and Lakeville, Minnesota, he reportedly realized he wanted to do much more than what his relatively small hometowns could offer. Therefore, upon completing his formal education, he relocated to New York, where he initially got into the world of modeling. In his fellow realtor Steve Gold’s own words, he was a puppy model because he mostly did commercial modeling owing to his conventionally handsome physique. From Tommy Hilfiger to JP Penny, he did shoots for them all so as to make ends meet.

Then, in 2008, Justin turned over a new leaf by earning his real estate license at the height of the financial crisis, only for it to actually work in his favor in the long run. After all, he initially joined the Eklund Gomes development team at CORE as an Executive Director of New Development, just to quickly climb the ladder with the help of his skills as an agent. According to reports, he joined Douglas Elliman in 2011, and he has only been thriving since then – in fact, he currently runs a medium-sized team all on his own.

According to Justin’s bio, he is leading a group of ten agents who are as devoted as he is to not just the industry but also their individual clients because they are the ones who make this whole thing work. Thanks to his experience in overseeing successful, record-breaking deals, he reportedly specializes in closing negotiations, too, meaning he is able to deliver satisfactory results to buyers and sellers alike. As if that’s not enough, he has since even evolved into Director of Sales for Madison House, a project he believed in for years but wasn’t in his grasp until earlier in 2024.

Justin Tuinstra’s Net Worth

Since Justin Tuinstra has been actively serving as a real estate agent in the luxury market in New York for more than 15 years, it goes without saying that he has managed to accumulate significant wealth for himself. After all, he has had approximately $550 million in overall sales since he first started in the industry back in 2008. So, of course, with his team’s and his executive position’s success, he has been named among the top 1.5% of agents and teams nationwide in the distinguished RealTrends Verified list, all the while having the 17th medium volume team across the nation.

As for Justin’s earnings, the commission he has earned over the years to take home is over $6 million, which enables him to build a good life in the way he wants. This is in addition to his past modeling career, which likely earned him $50,000 a year. Coming to how we reached this former number, the average commission in the market is 3% these days, which is equally split between the buying and the listing agents, who then share it with their brokerage at a 75-25 ratio. Therefore, with his experience, earnings, extensible, likely assets, possible investments and returns, we believe this utterly dedicated New York resident has a net worth of roughly $7 million.

