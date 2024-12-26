Jade Chan’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Agent?

Although Jade Chan is irrefutably a skilled real estate salesperson, she is quite polarizing as an individual, at least in the eyes of those who have seen her journey in Netflix’s ‘Selling the City.’ That’s because she had more than her fair share of chaotic drama throughout the series, which did end up affecting the way she came across as not just a fellow realtor but also a friend. However, no one can deny that she is and has always been a wholly dedicated professional when it matters, especially since her overall work, as well as her reputation, are her top priorities.

How Did Jade Chan Earn Her Money?

While many professionals often boast about the fact they found their calling at a relatively early age, things were different for Manhattan, New York-born, Atlanta, Georgia-raised Jade. She actually enrolled at Arizona State University to earn her Bachelor’s before pursuing an intense yet fulfilling career in the hospitality industry as a public relations and marketing expert. In fact, she started out by initiating sales as well as revenue for the launch of the Mondrian Hotel in Scottsdale while still in college prior to finding herself working with Morgan’s Hotel Group.

As if that’s not enough, while serving at this organization, Jade even produced several successful events for occasions like NBA All-Star Weekend, the Superbowl, and the FBR Golf Tournament. It was only after this that the young woman ended up relocating to California because she had landed a position at the non-profit organization Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. According to reports, she was essentially responsible for successfully orchestrating community events as well as fundraisers to further their mission, and she remains involved with them to this day.

However, feeling the need to expand on her areas of interest and realize her full potential, Jade ended up moving to New York in the early to mid-2010s so as to evolve into a real estate agent. In fact, she kickstarted her career in this industry at Douglas Elliman Brokerage over a decade ago, where she still remains in a position she couldn’t have even imagined for herself at the beginning. It turns out she was initially an administrator, only to then uncover her skills and utilize them to such an extent she became not just a pioneer in new developments but also a project’s Director of Sales.

Jade Chan’s Net Worth

Considering Jade’s incredible career trajectory — from a public relations and marketing professional to a real estate executive — it goes without saying she has accumulated a fortune for herself. After all, from what we can tell, she has been a high-salaried individual for most of her adult life — earning a sum ranging from $50,000 per year in her early days in the hospitality industry to $120,000 as a Director. Furthermore, as an agent herself, she also gets commissions upon closing deals, which is a significant part of her current professional life. In fact, her career sales are around $850 million as of writing, and she is also presently managing a portfolio of more than $2 billion as the Director of Sales of The Mandarin Oriental Residences.

Therefore, since the market rate for commissions in the world of luxury real estate in New York is currently 3%, it appears as if Jade has already bagged over $9.5 million in commissions alone. That’s because the overall commission is divided equally between the buying and the listing agents, who then have to split it with their brokerage at roughly a 75-25 ratio (at least at Douglas Elliman). So, upon taking all these numbers, Jade’s experiences, her realtor work across the Hamptons, Manhattan, Miami, and Los Angeles, her expenses, and her possible investments as well as returns into account, it seems like this 38-year-old’s estimated net worth is $12 million.

