Steve Gold’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Agent?

While many have deemed Steve Gold cocky and over-confident, considering the way he carries himself in the world of New York real estate, the truth is he deserves to have that air of assuredness around him. That’s because this Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ star has done wonders in the industry ever since he first stepped foot in it and actually even featured in ‘Million Dollar Listings: New York.’ In fact, he was one of the primary cast members across six out of 9 seasons of this Bravo original production, which was filmed over 5 years.

How Did Steve Gold Earn His Money?

Born and raised in Stamford, Connecticut, Steve knew from a relatively early age he wished to serve in the real estate industry so as to build generational wealth for his family, which is why he came to New York. He actually pursued a Bachelor’s in Finance and Marketing here from the Stern School of Business before working hard to earn his real estate license. Therefore, he started working as an agent in 2006, all the while also dabbling in the professional entertainment industry as a model. However, his true love has always been real estate.

According to reports, Steve’s first job was as a Real Estate Salesperson at Brown Harris Stevens from 2006 to 2010, following which he joined Douglas Elliman Real Estate as an agent. He actually joined as one of the top producing salespeople in downtown Manhattan, only to then evolve into new developments and earn the title of Vice President. However, by the time 2013 rolled around, he wished to shift gears, so he joined Town Residential before ultimately joining The Corcoran Group in May 2018. The latter is where he serves to this day, with a small team of his own.

For nearly the past two decades, Steve has been consistently ranked among America’s top realtors, with his trajectory involving not just resales but also rentals and new developments. However, over the years, he has continued dabbling as a model, too, with one of his most recent shoots being in 2023, all the while also keeping his interest in skiing alive. We should also mention that he has a property of his own in Greenwich, Connecticut, which he plans on renovating before renting out, and he is gradually evolving into a Hotelier. His boutique hotel and hammam in Catskills, New York, by the name of The Aurum, is currently under development.

Steve Gold’s Net Worth

Considering the fact Steve Gold has been actively serving as a real estate agent for nearly 20 years, it’s undeniable that he has managed to accumulate a significant fortune for himself. In fact, according to records, he has had close to $1 billion in overall sales across 2023 and 2024 alone, which only makes us believe that his career sales amount to more than $5 billion in total. So, of course, with his team’s success, too, it’s clear why he has consistently been named one of the top real estate agents across not just New York but also the nation in the past few years.

Coming to Steve’s earnings, from what we can tell, he has managed to bag over $56 million in commissions since he first started in the industry, enabling him to build a good life and start a few passion projects, too. Amongst the latter are his Greenwich home, his modeling gigs that likely earn him $50,000 a year, and the fact he is evolving into a hotelier. As for how we reached $56 million, the average commission in the market is 3% these days, which is equally split between the selling and the buying agent, who then further have to share it with their brokerage at a 75-25 ratio. Therefore, with his 19+ years of experience, assets, past and present earnings, possible investments, and all expenses, we believe this happily married father of two has a net worth of roughly $50 million.

