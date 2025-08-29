3 Best Adam Driver Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Before becoming an actor, Adam Douglas Driver held many jobs, most notably as a US Marine, where he was medically discharged with the rank of Lance Corporal. He made his film debut with ‘J. Edgar’ in 2011, before making his breakthrough in the television series ‘Girls.’ Earning praise among critics, he went on to appear in supporting roles until he gained worldwide recognition, joining the ‘Star Wars‘ franchise as Kylo Ren in 2015. Adam’s has since starred in critical and commercial successes such as ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ ‘Marriage Story,’ and ‘House of Gucci.’ Beyond the screen, he is known for his work on stage, including Broadway, and as the founder of the non-profit Arts in the Armed Forces. If you wish to dive into projects featuring Adam Driver on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

3. The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch, ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ is set in the sleepy rural town of Centerville, where police Chief Cliff Robertson (Bill Murray) and officer Ronnie Peterson (Adam Driver) realize something mysterious is afoot. The moon hangs low in the sky, daylight becomes unpredictable, and animals start to exhibit odd behaviour. It culminates in the greatest threat that the town has ever faced: the dead rising from their graves and trying to get back to the lives that they once lived. You can stream the absurdist zombie comedy here.

2. White Noise (2022)

Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, ‘White Noise’ revolves around a regular American family who deals with the everyday issues of life while grappling with an environmental tragedy as well as the universal mysteries of love, death, and happiness, all at once. The family patriarch is Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), a pioneer and professor of Hitler studies at the College-on-the-Hill in Ohio. He is married to his fourth wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig), and the two raise a family of four children, one of whom they share and the rest from their previous marriages. Their lives take an unforeseen turn when a train accident results in a cloud of chemical waste covering their town. View the absurdist comedy-drama directed by Noah Baumbach here.

1. Marriage Story (2019)

Noah Baumbach’s critically acclaimed directorial ‘Marriage Story’ stars Adam Driver as Charlie, a talented theatre director from New York City, and Scarlett Johansson as his wife Nicole, a former actress from Los Angeles. After building up a life together, being married for a decade, and sharing a child whom they love, the couple finds themselves going through marital troubles. The rift between them deepens despite trying therapy and meditation, and they decide to break apart. Under the guidance of reputed lawyers, their mutual resentment bubbles up to threaten an amicable separation, while the love that they share stays buried deep within. You can watch the poignant family drama here.

