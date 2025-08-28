6 Best Joseph Gordon-Levitt Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Joseph Leonard Gordon-Levitt began his acting career as a child and was quick to earn critical acclaim. Starting with musical theater at the age of four, he went on to make his mark on both small and big screens with appearances in projects such as ‘Holy Matrimony,’ ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ and ‘3rd Rock from the Sun.’ Following a short hiatus, Joseph’s popularity significantly increased, with him starring in movies like ‘Mysterious Skin,’ ‘500 Days of Summer,’ ‘Inception,’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’ Stepping behind the camera, Joseph made his directorial debut with ‘Don Jon’ in 2013, and has since continued to take up the role on multiple occasions. If you seek to dive into movies starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Netflix, the following list is all you need.

6. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

Helmed by Aaron Sorkin, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ tells the story of a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters who get charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Among them are Students for a Democratic Society leader Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne), Youth International Party members Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), and Black Panther Party national chairman Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who has not even been at the incident, but is held accused by the hostile Nixon administration. As the visibly unfair trial proceeds, the defendants are prosecuted by the reluctant yet duty-bound assistant federal prosecutor Richard Schultz (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Watch the historical legal drama here.

5. Project Power (2020)

‘Project Power’ revolves around a mysterious drug that becomes available on the streets of New Orleans, giving users unique temporary superpowers. As a result, the crime rate in the street skyrockets, and law enforcement has a hard time trying to rein it in. In a desperate attempt to nab the gang flooding the streets with the substance, local cop Frank Shaver (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) forms a ragtag team with a teenage dealer, Robin Reilly (Dominique Fishback), and ex-military Art (Jamie Foxx). The trio decides to fight fire with fire and takes the drug themselves. You can view the science fiction action film helmed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman here.

4. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

Directed by Mark Molloy, ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ is the fourth film in the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ series. Eddie Murphy reprises his role of the titular Detroit Police Detective Axel Foley, who learns that his estranged daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is in danger. To get to the bottom of the situation, Axel returns to Beverly Hills and reunites with his old friends, Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton). He also teams up with the hotshot young police officer Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and soon discovers something very sinister afoot. You can stream the action comedy film on Netflix.

3. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022)

Created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ is based on Mike Isaac’s nonfiction book of the same name. The narrative follows the rise of the cab-hailing company Uber, from the perspective of the CEO, Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). The company goes through ups and downs as it dominates its market. However, the board members ultimately attempt a coup to separate Travis from Uber. You can binge-watch the workplace docudrama that also goes by the name ‘Super Pumped’ on Netflix.

2. The Night Before (2015)

Helmed by Jonathan Levine, ‘The Night Before’ centers around Ethan Miller (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Isaac Greenberg (Seth Rogen), and Chris Roberts (Anthony Mackie), three lifelong friends who have gathered every Christmas Eve and have spent the holidays together for a decade. However, with Chris becoming a famous footballer and Isaac soon about to become a father, the trio realizes it is time to put the tradition to an end. To make the conclusion as epic as possible, they plan a night of debauchery to be spent in search of the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York City. View the holiday comedy film here.

1. The Walk (2015)

Robert Zemeckis’ directorial ‘The Walk’ stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Philippe Petit, a French tight-rope walker who wants nothing more than to perform dangerous feats and earn the admiration of crowds. He comes up with his dream stunt when he decides to rope-walk between the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Under the guidance of his mentor, Papa Rudy (Ben Kingsley), he devises a plan and sets to work with his team to make it come true even in the face of great odds. On August 7, 1974, Philippe attempts the impossible stunt and gets the whole city to hold their breath. Watch the biographical drama film here.

